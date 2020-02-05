e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 05, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Rajinikanth summoned by panel probing Thoothukudi police firing

Rajinikanth summoned by panel probing Thoothukudi police firing

The commission, headed by justice (retired) Aruna Jegadeesan, has summoned the actor to appear in person at the panel’s premises in Thoothukudi on February 25.

india Updated: Feb 05, 2020 10:16 IST
MC Rajan
MC Rajan
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Rajinikanth has been summoned by the judicial commission probing the police firing on anti-Sterlite protesters in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi (ANI Photo)
Rajinikanth has been summoned by the judicial commission probing the police firing on anti-Sterlite protesters in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi (ANI Photo)
         

Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth has been summoned by the judicial commission probing the police firing on anti-Sterlite protesters in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi in May 2018 in which 13 people died.

The commission, headed by justice (retired) Aruna Jegadeesan, has summoned the actor to appear in person at the panel’s premises in Thoothukudi on February 25.

This followed the demand from several witnesses to cross-examine the film star for his remark that the firing and the resultant casualties were due to anti-social elements who indulged in violence and burning of public property during the protest.

Sterlite Copper Smelter Unit, a subsidiary of Vedanta, is located in the heart of the port town of Thoothukudi in southern Tamil Nadu. There has been persistent protests and court battles for its closure on the ground that it was a prime cause for pollution.

On the 100th day of the agitation on May 22, 2018, activists and political parties, traders’ fora, various outfits and civil society organisations took out a massive rally to the district collectorate to present a memorandum.

Violence erupted during the peaceful rally and in the police firing 13 people lost their lives. The victims included 17-year-old J Snowlyn, who was shot near the beach, far away from the site of violence. The state government ordered the closure of the factory on May 28, 2018.

Rajinikanth who visited the injured at the hospital in Thoothukudi two days after the firing squarely blamed it on anti-social elements and also criticised mass protests as anti-development and anti-industry.

“It was the anti-social elements and miscreants who set fire to the vehicles and attacked the district collectorate. The government should crush such elements with an iron fist. If we continue to protest like this, the industrial climate will be affected and the state will turn into a barren graveyard,” he had said, inviting the wrath of the opposition.

The post-mortem reports, accessed earlier by HT, show the victims were hit on the head and the chest in violation of standard operating procedures.

The commission has held 18 hearings and examined 440 witnesses. It is slated to examine police and revenue officials besides the doctors who conducted the autopsies on the victims.

tags
top news
To resolve past direct tax disputes, FM to table ‘Vivad se Vishwas’ Bill
To resolve past direct tax disputes, FM to table ‘Vivad se Vishwas’ Bill
‘Will show them on Feb 11’: Kejriwal’s daughter on BJP’s ‘terrorist’ dart at her father
‘Will show them on Feb 11’: Kejriwal’s daughter on BJP’s ‘terrorist’ dart at her father
‘Have done no wrong’: Karnataka school charged with sedition over anti-CAA play
‘Have done no wrong’: Karnataka school charged with sedition over anti-CAA play
Why Delhi is a difficult terrain for the BJP
Why Delhi is a difficult terrain for the BJP
Dalit groom takes out wedding procession under police watch in Rajasthan
Dalit groom takes out wedding procession under police watch in Rajasthan
Auto Expo 2020 Full Coverage: Big launches, unveilings and more
Auto Expo 2020 Full Coverage: Big launches, unveilings and more
Hyundai launches updated, more sportier Tucson at Auto Expo
Hyundai launches updated, more sportier Tucson at Auto Expo
India to get theatre commands for Pak, China borders: CDS Rawat
India to get theatre commands for Pak, China borders: CDS Rawat
trending topics
India vs New Zealand live scoreKareena KapoorAFCAT 2020 admit cardAnurag ThakurAishwarya RaiCBSE 12th Chemistry ExamVivad se Vishwas Bill

don't miss

latest news

india news