News updates from Hindustan Times at 1 PM| ‘Democracy murdered in Maharashtra’, says Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 12:47 IST

‘Democracy murdered in Maharashtra’: Rahul Gandhi in Parliament

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the government over the political situation in Maharashtra and said “democracy has been murdered”. Rahul Gandhi, according to ANI said, “I wanted to ask a question in the House but it doesn’t make any sense to ask a question right now as democracy has been murdered in Maharashtra”. Read more here.

Week after uniform row, Rajya Sabha marshals switch back to bandhgalas

The move came a day after the marshals appeared in the Rajya Sabha on the first day of its 250th session in deep blue winter uniform and peak caps similar to those senior army officers wear on ceremonial occasions. Gen Malik was among those who objected to the military-style uniform in a tweet on November 18. Read more here.

Not horse-trading, NCP’s entire stable bolted: Governor’s office to SC

Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s office on Monday told the Supreme Court that he was not expected to conduct a roving and fishing inquiry once he received letters of support that indicated Devendra Fadnavis had the support of 170 MLAs. Read more here.

JNU administration constitutes committee for finding solution to hostel issues

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration on Sunday said that a High-Level committee has been constituted by competent authority to get suggestions from the student representatives on finding a solution to the hostel issues. Read more here.

Worried about air pollution ruining your hair? Here’s how you can take care and prevent pollution damage

Air pollution can be harmful to skin, but equally to one’s scalp and hair. Every minute bit of ash, dust, smoke and gaseous pollutants have the potential to damage the hair and scalp, causing irritation and damage. City-inhabitants who live in a highly air-polluted area are clearly at a higher risk of getting exposed to the pollutants. Read more here.

Creta vs Creta and other SUVs in India: Hyundai looks to change game, again

The 2020 Creta could be just the shot in the arm that Hyundai needs in the SUV segment, especially with new rivals like Kia Seltos and MG Hector providing a massive challenge. Read more here.

Rupee Asia’s only losing emerging currency, future even bleaker: Report

The rupee, which has slumped almost 5% from this year’s high in July, is also under selling pressure due to escalating levels of public debt and a credit crunch among non-bank finance companies, known as shadow banks. Read more here.

Sudanese women hope new government ends flogging, violence

Nearly a year after a nationwide protest movement erupted against autocrat Omar al-Bashir -- and more than seven months since his three-decade tenure was terminated by the army -- women like Abdalla dare to hope for a violence-free future. Read more here.

Best in 67 years, best-ever in India - Numbers reveal stunning impact of Indian fast bowlers

In indian cricket, the term fast bowler was an anomaly - barring Kapil Dev, Javagal Srinath, Zaheer Khan, the canvass has largely remained dry. However, under Virat Kohli, a new page has been turned and now, the side wins matches on true surface with their battery of fast-bowlers. Read more here.

Lauren Gottlieb opens up on her absence from films: ‘I was unhappy, turned to alcohol, prescription drugs’

Lauren Gottlieb burst on the Bollywood scene in 2012 with Remo D’Souza’s ABCD: Any Body Can Dance. Though she quickly became a household name, thanks to her amazing dance moves, she suddenly went missing in action. Read more here.