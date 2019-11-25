Worried about air pollution ruining your hair? Here’s how you can take care and prevent pollution damage.

fashion-and-trends

Air pollution can be harmful to skin, but equally to one’s scalp and hair. Every minute bit of ash, dust, smoke and gaseous pollutants have the potential to damage the hair and scalp, causing irritation and damage. City-inhabitants who live in a highly air-polluted area are clearly at a higher risk of getting exposed to the pollutants.

Sameer Hamdare, Zonal Technical Manager at Streax Professional shares some tips to protect your hair from getting damaged from pollutants:

1. Cover your hair: Always cover your hair with the help of a scarf or hat to protect your hair from direct contact with air-pollutants and dust. Keep your hair secured or tie it back with a hairband.

2. Wash your hair daily: Understand that the pollutants sit on the outside of the hair (cuticle) and so can be easily washed off. Also, washing your hair every day can keep your scalp away from itchiness and dandruff. Wash off your hair with mild and sulphate-free shampoos if you do need to wash your hair daily, focus shampoo on the scalp. Rinse and be sure to re-hydrate from mid-lengths to ends with conditioner.

3. Stop using mechanical tools: Hair which is exposed to high pollution is prone to damage, brittleness and split ends. So, using mechanical tools such as straightener, curling tong or hairdryer can increase the damage to the hair. While your hair is already getting affected by environmental pollutants, the least you can contribute to preventing it from damage is to avoid using mechanical tools.

4. Deep Condition/regular spa: Deep conditioning or regular spa treatment once a week is advisable as it will help in repairing the damage and rehydrating the hair. Deep conditioning your hair brings back the hydration and moisture which have got depleted due to pollution. Regular spa treatments help to maintain the lost moisture and natural scalp oil. It’s important to keep your locks nourished with high conditioning and spas during the time of pollution.

5. Hair Serum: Start using a hair serum every day as it protects the surface and cuticle of the hair. It is ideal to apply hair serum on wet hair. Utilize 1-2 drops of serum on medium length hair. Rub the serum between your palms well, and afterwards equally apply onto the waist and parts of the bargains. Be careful so as not to apply an excessive amount of serum, it might make your hair oily and greasy.

A little extra effort and care will help you not only protect your hair from pollution but also keep them healthy and lustrous.

