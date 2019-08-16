Simple hacks to get untangled

more-lifestyle

Tangled hair is every girl’s nightmare. No parlour didi or salon therapist, with all the serums and fragrant oils, can save us from the frizz that inevitably our city hair succumbs to. While keeping our tresses in place may require additional efforts, they’re all but temporary solutions. We have listed some simple habits that will leave your hair feeling luscious and untangled for a longer duration.

1. Lots of water



It is always surprising to know how gulping down water can make you beautiful from head to toe. A water deficient body can have adverse effects on your hair as it causes dry hair and breakage. Water provides moisture to our hair and rescues us from tangling.

2. Combing

This seemingly obvious option has a lot to do with the right method. Make sure that you always start combing your ends first and then move upwards. You should brush your hair at least twice or thrice a day as it is the direct cause of tangled hair. Besides, it will also keep your hair smooth and enable blood circulation. Also, make sure to use a wide-toothed comb to brush your hair.

3. Trimming the ends

We usually take trimming lightly but it has a tremendous effect on the overall health of the hair. If your tips get dry, the occurrence of split ends is even higher. Hence, it’s always better to have your hair trimmed at least once in two months. This in turn, avoids creating a lot of frizz.

4. Conditioning

Just a shampoo wash, along with washing off the dirt also often depletes the natural oils required for the hair. Conditioner restores these oils back and smoothens it, removing the tangles.

5. Applying hair masks

Unhealthy hair is the root cause of frizz. Hair loses its nutrients due to the crucial climate and/or insufficient care. Hair masks help to bring back the lustre to the hair, making it silky and smooth. Make sure you treat your hair at least once a week. Finding it tough to get rid of the frizz? Sometimes, simple hacks in life can do wonders for your scalp. These routine tasks can make everyday hair look lustrous and more.

