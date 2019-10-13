e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 13, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Oct 13, 2019

Here’s how to grow Rapunzel like thicker, longer hair in no time!

Long hair can never go out of fashion, but waiting for it to grow is a pain, here is what you’ll need other than patience to help your hair grow a little bit faster.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Oct 13, 2019 14:54 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
Long hair can never go out of fashion, but waiting for it to grow is a pain, here is what you’ll need other than patience to help your hair grow a little bit faster.
Long hair can never go out of fashion, but waiting for it to grow is a pain, here is what you’ll need other than patience to help your hair grow a little bit faster.(Unsplash)
         

Long hair can never go out of fashion, but waiting for it to grow beautifully into long, luscious locks can often feel like a painfully slow process.

So, if you have no option left but are forced to bear the pain, here is what you’ll need other than patience to help your hair grow a little bit faster.

Massage - Oiling is the best way to increase blood circulation and also provide the much-required moisture. If you have oily hair, then apply oil once a week and if you have dry hair, you should apply hair oil at least twice a week.

Go natural - Opting organic and natural products with no silicones, sulphites, parabels, and colourant will do wonders for your hair. Eliminating chemicals will help by balancing hair’s optimal moisture levels, leaving it healthier-looking and full of life.

Condition the tresses - Stay away from artificial products and treat your hair with a lot of smoothness of ingredients like coconut oil, Babassu oil, and honey. Using a natural product will make your hair frizz-free.

Avoid heat - Hairdryer and straightener’s extreme heat can be an obstacle in the growth of hair as using them for styling or just drying can make the hair roots weaker, resulting in breakage.

Secure natural oil - Try not to wash your hair too much as it will remove natural oils that nourish the scalp and promote hair growth. Just wash each day of the week for the best results.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. )

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 14:54 IST

tags
top news
PM Modi dares oppn to bring back Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir
PM Modi dares oppn to bring back Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir
Kerala nun Mariam Thresia declared a saint by Pope Francis
Kerala nun Mariam Thresia declared a saint by Pope Francis
After flak over ‘3 movies made Rs 120 cr’ remark, minister withdraws it
After flak over ‘3 movies made Rs 120 cr’ remark, minister withdraws it
‘Jolly by day, killer by night’: It was a good run for Kerala cyanide killer
‘Jolly by day, killer by night’: It was a good run for Kerala cyanide killer
Opinion | Batting ahead of Virat vital to Rohit’s Test career boost
Opinion | Batting ahead of Virat vital to Rohit’s Test career boost
2 one-handed blinders, 96.9% success rate - Why Saha is the best ‘keeper
2 one-handed blinders, 96.9% success rate - Why Saha is the best ‘keeper
Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea are trolling each other over 6 paise
Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea are trolling each other over 6 paise
Your Weekend Dose: From The Sky Is Pink to Gemini Man, know what to watch
Your Weekend Dose: From The Sky Is Pink to Gemini Man, know what to watch
trending topics
PM ModiFlipkart Diwali SaleHappy Birthday Amitabh BachchanMotichoor Chaknachoor TrailerDelhi Police Recruitment 2019PM Modi Xi Jinping summitOnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 ProIndia vs South AfricaNarendra Modi Xi Jinping Meet Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News
Fashion and Trends