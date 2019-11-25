Best in 67 years, best-ever in India - Numbers reveal stunning impact of Indian fast bowlers

cricket

They are fast, they are nasty, they are relentless, they are match-winners. Indian cricket has a new fab four and for a cricket adoring nation, this club is exclusively populated by the fast-bowlers. In indian cricket, the term fast bowler was an anomaly - barring Kapil Dev, Javagal Srinath, Zaheer Khan, the canvass has largely remained dry. However, under Virat Kohli, a new page has been turned and now, the side wins matches on true surface with their battery of fast-bowlers.

The Indian fast bowlers bowled Bangladesh out inside 30.3 overs on Day 1 and on Day 3, it took them just 47 minutes to claim the remaining 4 wickets and wrap up the Test match. Bangladesh lasted all of 71.4 overs in the day/night Test.

Such has been the domination of the seamers that they are creating new records with literally all their spells. As a unit, they average 15.16 and this is the best for any team in any calendar year in the last 67 years. Not only this, this figure is the best collective pace bowling average for India in any calendar year in their Test history.

“Everything happens with time,” said India captain Virat Kohli. “They have gained more experience and now they are bowling well together. Now they take ownership of their training, their fitness and everything. Shami was already in the system when I became captain, Ishant had played 4-5 years of Test cricket, Bhuvi was in the system, Umesh also came into Test cricket in 2012, Bumrah is a late addition but he has blend in very well too.”

Not only this, their strike rate of India’s pacers in 2019 is 31 and this the best amongst all the teams. Australian pacers, with a strike rate of 46.6, are a distant second. Also, it is the best pace bowling strike rate for India in any calendar year in their Test history.

“The communication is very clear. If someone is going through a workload problem, we don’t tell them it’s upto you, we take that call for them. We tell them to train and comeback, bowl like this, get 20 wickets. They feel very secure. Even if they don’t play, we have enough back-up bowlers, so the bench strength is also helping us a lot,” Kohli further added.