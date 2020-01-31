News updates from Hindustan Times at 1 pm | ‘Dialogue, debate strengthen country, violence weakens it’: Prez in Parliament address and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 13:04 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Dialogue and debate strengthen country, violence weakens it’, says President Kovind in address to Parliament

President Ram Nath Kovind, in his opening address at the budget session of Parliament, said that the present government has laid a strong foundation for ensuring that this century belongs to India. Addressing both Houses of Parliament, President Kovind said, “This is a very important decade for India, as we will complete 75 years of Independence. Read more

‘Are not terrorists’, say Delhi gang rape convicts seeking stay on death warrant

The two convicts in the 2012 gang rape case, who have approached a Delhi court for stay on their execution on February 1, want the matter to be adjourned sine die.“These convicts are not terrorists,” said their lawyer AP Singh. He is representing Akshay Thakur, Vinay Sharma and Pawan Gupta. Read more

How will BS-6 fuel impact your pocket? Here’s what oil companies have to say

As India leapfrogs to using Bharat Stage-6 (BS-VI) emission norms from April 1, 2020, consumers will have to shell out more to get cleaner fuel in their vehicles. Petrol and diesel prices may go up by 50 paise to Re 1 per litre beginning April, say oil companies. Read more

10 months after father committed suicide, missing girl run over by train at same spot: Cops

Ten months after a 17-year-old girl, Aarti Rithadia, went missing from Nehru Nagar, investigation by Mumbai crime branch has revealed she died in a train accident at the same spot — between Tilak Nagar and Chembur stations on the Harbour line —- where her father committed suicide seven months later as he couldn’t find her. Read more

Thappad trailer: Taapsee Pannu, Anubhav Sinha’s film is a resounding slap in Kabir Singh’s face. Watch

The trailer for Anubhav Sinha’s latest film Thappad was released online on Friday. Starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead, Thappad tells the story of a woman who decides to divorce her husband after he slaps her. The trailer begins with Taapsee in a meeting with her lawyers who cannot fathom why she wants a separation from her husband over ‘just a slap’.Read more

‘All teams in world don’t want him in Indian side’: Graeme Swann after India all-rounder’s performance in New Zealand

Without attracting a whole lot of attention, Ravindra Jadeja in his way has turned out to be an integral part of India’s limited overs sides. Jadeja, whose limited overs career was under clouds even in 2018, has turned it around completely in the last 12 months. Read more

Coronavirus outbreak: Google launches SOS Alert with WHO, to show helpful tips in result page

With Coronavirus outbreak taking a serious turn and WHO (World Health Organisation) announcing it as a global public health emergency, Google is doing its bit to help users access safety tips, info, resources and more from WHO more easily and quickly. Read more

Vegan meals and old tuxedos: Hollywood red carpets go green

From glitzy all-vegan galas to recycled red carpet outfits, Hollywood has stepped up efforts to reduce its carbon footprint this awards season, which will soon wrap up with the Oscars. But while some scientists have welcomed A-listers’ renewed zeal on climate change, others have questioned whether Tinseltown’s jet-set elite are any sort of example to follow. Read more