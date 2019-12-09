News updates from Hindustan Times at 1 pm: Is citizenship bill for ‘invisible Hindu-Muslim partition’? Sena questions Centre and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Dec 09, 2019 12:55 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Is citizenship bill for ‘invisible Hindu-Muslim partition’? Sena questions Centre

The Shiv Sena has accused the Centre of trying to bring an “invisible partition” among Hindus and Muslims through the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which will be tabled in the Lok Sabha on Monday. Read more

‘Accept defeat’: Shivakumar as BJP leads in 12 of 15 seats in Karnataka bypolls

Senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar on Monday accepted defeat in the Karnataka bypolls with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead in 12 of the 15 seats. Read more

The secret of Sharad Pawar’s success, writes Rajdeep Sardesai

There are few Indian politicians as inscrutable as Sharad Pawar. The old political saying in Mumbai is “what Pawar thinks, what he says, and what he does are three entirely different things”. Read more

One dead, several injured and reported missing after volcano erupts in New Zealand

At least one person was killed, several injured and others reported missing in New Zealand after a volcano erupted off the east coast of its North Island on Monday, spewing a plume of ash thousands of feet into the air. Read more

India vs West Indies: Shivam Dube joins Robin Uthappa in unique T20 list after Thiruvananthapuram blitz

Young cricketer Shivam Dube repaid skipper Virat Kohli’s faith in sublime fashion after he was promoted to number three during the second T20I against West Indies at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. Read more

Panipat: Protest against Arjun Kapoor’s film intensifies, BJP leaders Vishvendra Singh and Vasundhara Raje demand ban

Arjun Kapoor’s latest film, Panipat, is facing a lot of trouble even as it remains steady at the box office, collecting Rs 17.9 crore over the first weekend. Read more

Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi crowned Miss Universe 2019; Miss India-Universe Vartika Singh in Top 20

Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi has won the title of Miss Universe 2019 at the finale held at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. Read more