News updates from HT at 1 pm: Bengal results may have impact on central govt, says Sena and all the latest news

Shiv Sena taunts BJP saying Bengal results may have impact on central govt

Ruling Shiv Sena on Sunday said those predicting political upheaval in Maharashtra after the West Bengal election results should also worry whether the Central government will be stable after its alleged mishandling of the Covid-19 pandemic. Read more

Vijayan looks set to continue in power in Kerala

The ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) is set to buck the electoral trend of four decades in Kerala by retaining power in the state, counting trends show. Read more

Assembly elections: TMC takes big lead with over 10% votes counted in Bengal

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) appeared to be heading for a third consecutive term in West Bengal even as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was likely to post its best result in the state, initial trends in counting of votes showed on Sunday morning. Read more

'I never thought I would ever see that': Swann says du Plessis' dropping Pollard was 'biggest moment' of CSK vs MI match

Kieron Pollard was going at full pace against Chennai Super Kings on Saturday. Mumbai Indians needed to chase a 219 and hoped that someone will stand to the challenge at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Read more

Pakistani singers’ heartfelt rendition of Arziyan in solidarity with India amid Covid-19 crisis wins hearts. Watch viral

A soulful rendition of the famous song Arziyan by a few singers from Pakistan has now wowed people. What has also won people’s hearts is the reason behind their performance. It is to show solidarity with India amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Read more

Ileana D’Cruz says there was fake news about her undergoing an abortion: ‘It was bizarre’

Ileana D’Cruz talked about being the victim of fake news in a new interview. She said that there were rumours that she was pregnant and underwent an abortion. She also opened up about false reports which claimed that she had attempted suicide. Read more

Super Cop or Super Flop? Julio Ribeiro tells all in The Interview

Former police commissioner of Mumbai Julio Ribeiro talks about politicians, bureaucrats and police. Watch more