News updates from Hindustan Times at 1pm: 36 British MPs write to Dominic Raab in support of farmers’ protests and all the latest news

india

Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 13:03 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

36 British MPs back farmers’ protest, want UK to raise issue with India

Thirty-six British MPs from various parties - including some of Indian origin and others representing many constituents with links in Punjab – have written to British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, asking him to raise the issue of farmers’ agitation with the Narendra Modi government. Read More

Haryana health minister Anil Vij tests Covid-19 positive, weeks after first Covaxin dose

Haryana health minister Anil Vij, who was administered a dose of Covaxin last month, said on Saturday he has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and has been admitted to a hospital. Read More

All states accept Rs 1.1 lakh crore borrowing option to meet GST shortfall

All states and Union territories have decided to go for the first option given by the Centre to meet the revenue shortfall arising out of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) implementation with Jharkhand becoming the latest state to join the list, the government said on Saturday. Read More

Third aircraft carrier an operational necessity to counter expansionist China

Indian Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh has pitched for a third aircraft carrier with the Narendra Modi government calling it a necessity in the current security environment in Asia. Read More

Reddit shares picture of ‘floating’ Christmas tree. Would you try it?

With December having begun, it is safe to say that the festive season is upon us. If you’re currently decorating your house with fairy lights and various winter-themed ornaments. Read More

Mank movie review: David Fincher demolishes Hollywood mythmaking in delicious new Netflix film

Alternately hard-nosed and dewy-eyed, Mank is the most fiendishly entertaining movie about movies since Ben Affleck’s Argo. It’s satirical but sweet, weary but vengeful — it’s unlike anything director David Fincher has ever made. Read More

Bhumi Pednekar shows who’s the boss in Rs 1 lakh outfit at Durgamati promotions

Channelling her inner girl boss vibe while promoting her upcoming film Durgamati, Bhumi Pednekar recently stunned in a gorgeous power suit and we can’t help but take fashion inspiration. Read More

‘Govt committed to principle of reform, perform & transform’: PM Modi

While delivering a keynote address at IIT 2020 Global Summit via video conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that his government is fully committed to the principle of reform, perform and transform. He said that India is witnessing a sea change in the way it works. Watch