e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 05, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / 36 British MPs back farmers’ protest, want UK to raise issue with India

36 British MPs back farmers’ protest, want UK to raise issue with India

A letter written to British Foreign Secretary by these MPs alleges that the farm laws enacted in India fail to protect farmers from exploitation and ensure fair prices for their produce.

world Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 12:35 IST
Prasun Sonwalkar
Prasun Sonwalkar
Hindustan Times, London
Former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn is among the 36 MPs who have sought UK government’s intervention on the three farm laws recently passed in India.
Former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn is among the 36 MPs who have sought UK government’s intervention on the three farm laws recently passed in India.(AP Photo)
         

Thirty-six British MPs from various parties - including some of Indian origin and others representing many constituents with links in Punjab – have written to British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, asking him to raise the issue of farmers’ agitation with the Narendra Modi government.

Coordinated by Labour MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, the letter seeks an urgent meeting with Raab and an update on representations the foreign office may have made with India on the issue, including during the recent London visit by foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

Signatories to the letter include MPs from Labour, Conservative and Scottish National Party, including former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, Virendra Sharma, Seema Malhotra, Valerie Vaz, Nadia Whittome, Peter Bottomley, John McDonnell, Martin Docherty-Hughes and Alison Thewliss.

The letter says: “This is an issue of particular concern to Sikhs in the UK and those linked to the Punjab, although it also heavily impacts on other Indian states. Many British Sikhs and Punjabis have taken this matter up with their MPs, as they (are) directly affected with family members and ancestral land in the Punjab”.

Stating that several MPs had recently written to the Indian high commission about the impact of India’s three farm laws, the letter alleges that they fail “to protect farmers from exploitation and to ensure fair prices for their produce”.

British MPs have also been commenting on the farmers’ agitation on the social media in recent days.

Also Read: ‘Canada has scarce interest in the well-being of Indian farmers’, opposes MSP at WTO: BJP

Preet Kaur Gill, Labour MP from Birmingham Edgbaston and chair of the All Party Parliamentary Party for British Sikhs, reacted to images of protests from Delhi: “This is no way to treat citizens who are peacefully protesting over the controversial Farmers Bill in India”.

Also Read: ‘Last day of discussion’: Farmers ahead of talks with Centre on farm laws

“Shocking scenes from Delhi. Farmers are peacefully protesting over controversial bills that will impact their livelihoods. Water cannons, and tear gas, are being used to silence them”, she added on Twitter.

Dhesi posted images from the protests and said: “It takes a special kind of people to feed those ordered to beat and suppress them. I stand with farmers of the #Punjab and other parts of #India, including our family and friends, who are peacefully protesting against the encroaching privatization of #FarmersBill2020”.

tags
top news
‘Last day of discussion’: Farmers ahead of talks with Centre on farm laws
‘Last day of discussion’: Farmers ahead of talks with Centre on farm laws
Third aircraft carrier an operational necessity to counter expansionist China
Third aircraft carrier an operational necessity to counter expansionist China
LIVE: Farm leaders leave for Vigyan Bhawan to hold 5th round of talks with govt
LIVE: Farm leaders leave for Vigyan Bhawan to hold 5th round of talks with govt
Haryana minister Anil Vij tests Covid+ve, weeks after 1st Covaxin dose
Haryana minister Anil Vij tests Covid+ve, weeks after 1st Covaxin dose
36 British MPs back farmers’ protest, want UK to raise issue with India
36 British MPs back farmers’ protest, want UK to raise issue with India
All states accept Rs 1.1 lakh crore borrowing option to meet GST shortfall
All states accept Rs 1.1 lakh crore borrowing option to meet GST shortfall
Jharkhand man chased for Rs 3.5cr GST fraud turns out to be a daily wage worker
Jharkhand man chased for Rs 3.5cr GST fraud turns out to be a daily wage worker
‘Govt committed to principle of reform, perform & transform’: PM Modi
‘Govt committed to principle of reform, perform & transform’: PM Modi
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In