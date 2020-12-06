News updates from Hindustan Times at 1pm: IMD says Delhi’s AQI remains ‘very poor’, likely to improve in the next two days and all the latest news

india

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 13:06 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 1pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Delhi’s air quality ‘very poor’, may improve over next 2 days: IMD

Delhi’s air quality was recorded in the upper end of the “very poor category” on Sunday and is likely to improve over the next two days due to a predicted increase in the wind speed, the IMD said. Read More

No event in Ayodhya on Babri anniversary as Hindus, Muslims move on

Unlike previous year, Ayodhya is all set to move beyond its bitter past, 28 years after the demolition of the Babri mosque and four months after “Bhoomi Pujan” for Ram Mandir at Ram Janmabhoomi. Read More

India considers French offer of six Airbus multi-role mid-air refuellers

India is considering a French proposal to acquire six Airbus 330 multi-role transport tanker aircraft on a government-to-government basis for expanding the Indian Air Force (IAF) strike capability. Read More

Been only 14 days since first vaccine shot: Anil Vij after testing Covid-19 positive

Haryana’s health minister Anil Vij, who tested positive for Covid-19 a little over two weeks after he joined a trial for a vaccine candidate, said on Sunday it had only been 14 days since he was “vaccinated”. Read More

India vs Australia: Brad Hogg identifies ‘the advantage India have over all the other teams’ before T20 World Cup 2021

India, who are yet to lose a T20I match this year, is enjoying an 8-match winning streak in the shortest format in 2020. Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg praised India’s performance so far saying that they are the most balanced side for the T20 format in world cricket. Read More

Priyanka Chopra can’t hide her excitement for ‘phenomenon’ Gal Gadot as spectacular first reactions for Wonder Woman 1984 pour in

Priyanka Chopra expressed her excitement for the upcoming DC superhero film Wonder Woman 1984, just as first reactions started emerging online. The film, starring Gal Gadot in the lead role, was delayed from its summer release because of the coronavirus pandemic.Read More

Guinness Record awarded to world’s first Star Wars-inspired retractable proto-lightsaber. Here’s how it was created

A team, consisting of a Canadian inventor and a designer, left many in awe when they bagged a Guinness World Record for building the first retractable proto-lightsaber ever to be created. Read More

‘We’re winning this election’: Donald Trump at first post-poll rally

At his first post-poll rally, US president Donald Trump said he would end up winning the election. Trump also falsely claimed he won Georgia in the US election. Trump said, “Remember, we were going to lose Florida, they said. We were five down in Florida. We won by a lot. Watch