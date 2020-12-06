e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 06, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Hollywood / Priyanka Chopra can’t hide her excitement for ‘phenomenon’ Gal Gadot as spectacular first reactions for Wonder Woman 1984 pour in

Priyanka Chopra can’t hide her excitement for ‘phenomenon’ Gal Gadot as spectacular first reactions for Wonder Woman 1984 pour in

The first reactions for Wonder Woman 1984 are here, and they’re positive. Actor Priyanka Chopra took to social media to express her excitement for the film, and star Gal Gadot.

hollywood Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 09:22 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows Gal Gadot in a scene from Wonder Woman 1984.
This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows Gal Gadot in a scene from Wonder Woman 1984.(A)
         

Priyanka Chopra expressed her excitement for the upcoming DC superhero film Wonder Woman 1984, just as first reactions started emerging online. The film, starring Gal Gadot in the lead role, was delayed from its summer release because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Priyanka took to Instagram Stories and wrote, “She is a phenomenon! Just like the woman playing her! Get it @gal_gadot! This looks amazing! #wonderwoman1984.” Gal reposted the story with heart emojis.

Praise was directed at its heartfelt story and empowering message. “I was lucky enough to be among the first to (finally!) get to screen Wonder Woman 1984. I adored it. The first Wonder Woman is my favorite of the modern DC films, and #WW84 makes all the smart next steps, telling a very human and very beautiful story for Diana Prince,” one journalist wrote. “Yesterday I saw Wonder Woman 1984 at home & it was everything I needed & more. The movie is hugely ambitious, incredibly exciting, and full of much needed hope. It’s also very long, to a fault at times, but mostly it reminded me how wonderful a big blockbuster can make you feel,” wrote another.

Here are some more reactions:

 
 
 
 
 

A third reviewer wrote, “I’m so happy to report that #WW84 is an absolute blast from start to finish. An exceptional compliment to the first film, it’s stuffed w/ heart, hope, love, action, romance & humor. @PattyJenks, @GalGadot & team delivered one of DC’s best sequels. I was in tears when it ended.”

Also read: Gal Gadot refused to shoot scene that sexualised Wonder Woman, director Joss Whedon brought in body double: report

The film, directed by Patty Jenkins, will release on Christmas eve in India, a day ahead of its international roll-out. In the US, the film will be released in theatres (where they’re open) and on the HBO Max streaming service, simultaneously.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Hyderabad polls analysis offers Blueprint for BJP’s future strategy in Telangana
Hyderabad polls analysis offers Blueprint for BJP’s future strategy in Telangana
20 people injured in cylinder blast in Mumbai’s Lalbaug area; 2 fire brigade, 2 tankers on spot
20 people injured in cylinder blast in Mumbai’s Lalbaug area; 2 fire brigade, 2 tankers on spot
LIVE: India’s daily Covid-19 cases remain below 40,000 for a week
LIVE: India’s daily Covid-19 cases remain below 40,000 for a week
Antibody clues in animal trials raise vaccine hopes
Antibody clues in animal trials raise vaccine hopes
Pfizer seeks emergency use authorisation for Covid-19 vaccine in India
Pfizer seeks emergency use authorisation for Covid-19 vaccine in India
Farmer langars treat the poor, homeless on Delhi border points to a full plate
Farmer langars treat the poor, homeless on Delhi border points to a full plate
Earthquake resistant, paperless offices: What will the new Parliament building be like
Earthquake resistant, paperless offices: What will the new Parliament building be like
‘All rules are applicable to everyone else other than Virat Kohli’: Sehwag
‘All rules are applicable to everyone else other than Virat Kohli’: Sehwag
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Hollywood News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In