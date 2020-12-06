Priyanka Chopra can’t hide her excitement for ‘phenomenon’ Gal Gadot as spectacular first reactions for Wonder Woman 1984 pour in

hollywood

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 09:22 IST

Priyanka Chopra expressed her excitement for the upcoming DC superhero film Wonder Woman 1984, just as first reactions started emerging online. The film, starring Gal Gadot in the lead role, was delayed from its summer release because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Priyanka took to Instagram Stories and wrote, “She is a phenomenon! Just like the woman playing her! Get it @gal_gadot! This looks amazing! #wonderwoman1984.” Gal reposted the story with heart emojis.

Praise was directed at its heartfelt story and empowering message. “I was lucky enough to be among the first to (finally!) get to screen Wonder Woman 1984. I adored it. The first Wonder Woman is my favorite of the modern DC films, and #WW84 makes all the smart next steps, telling a very human and very beautiful story for Diana Prince,” one journalist wrote. “Yesterday I saw Wonder Woman 1984 at home & it was everything I needed & more. The movie is hugely ambitious, incredibly exciting, and full of much needed hope. It’s also very long, to a fault at times, but mostly it reminded me how wonderful a big blockbuster can make you feel,” wrote another.

Here are some more reactions:

WONDER WOMAN 1984 is — forgive the term — wonderful. It doubles down on the compassion and cheese that made the first so great, as well as its tenacious belief in the best of humanity. A magical, sorely needed beacon of hope in this year — Hoai-Tran Bui (@htranbui) December 5, 2020

#WW1984 tells us that our world deserves the kindness and empathy of a superhero like Wonder Woman, and in 2020, that feels like the most radical and necessary message of all.



Wonder Woman is the superhero we need AND the one we deserve. Pass it on. — Kayti Burt (@kaytiburt) December 5, 2020

Huge news: Wonder Woman 1984 is fantastic! The story is excellent & has a great, timely message; it packs in a ton of surprises; and amazing work is done with both Cheetah & Max Lord (Wiig & Pascal are both stellar). Get hyped, because it's the real deal. #WonderWoman1984 #WW1984 pic.twitter.com/9UQLyxn3gx — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) December 5, 2020

I've seen #WonderWoman1984!@PattyJenks literally made an 80s movie in every way, making it so unique for today. It feels both bigger than the first WW while simultaneously more contained.



Lots of Diana Prince and some epic Wonder Woman moments as @GalGadot literally soars! pic.twitter.com/QluelKwYly — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) December 5, 2020

I’m so happy to report that #WW84 is an absolute blast from start to finish. An exceptional compliment to the first film, it’s stuffed w/ heart, hope, love, action, romance & humor. @PattyJenks, @GalGadot & team delivered one of DC's best sequels. I was in tears when it ended. pic.twitter.com/ivPkBFmehd — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) December 5, 2020

A third reviewer wrote, “I’m so happy to report that #WW84 is an absolute blast from start to finish. An exceptional compliment to the first film, it’s stuffed w/ heart, hope, love, action, romance & humor. @PattyJenks, @GalGadot & team delivered one of DC’s best sequels. I was in tears when it ended.”

Also read: Gal Gadot refused to shoot scene that sexualised Wonder Woman, director Joss Whedon brought in body double: report

The film, directed by Patty Jenkins, will release on Christmas eve in India, a day ahead of its international roll-out. In the US, the film will be released in theatres (where they’re open) and on the HBO Max streaming service, simultaneously.

Follow @htshowbiz for more