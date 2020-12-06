e-paper
Home / India News / No event in Ayodhya on Babri anniversary as Hindus, Muslims move on

No event in Ayodhya on Babri anniversary as Hindus, Muslims move on

Hindus and Muslims have decided to refrain from observing any kind of event to mark the anniversary of Babri mosque demolition this year

india Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 10:32 IST
Pawan Dixit
Pawan Dixit
Lucknow, Hindustan Times
A view of the Babri Masjid, which was demolished on December 6, 1992.
A view of the Babri Masjid, which was demolished on December 6, 1992.(HT FILE PHOTO)
         

Unlike previous year, Ayodhya is all set to move beyond its bitter past, 28 years after the demolition of the Babri mosque and four months after “Bhoomi Pujan” for Ram Mandir at Ram Janmabhoomi.

Hindus and Muslims have decided to refrain from observing any kind of event to mark the anniversary of Babri mosque demolition this year. In the past, Muslims of Ayodhya used to observe the day as “Yaum-e-Gham” (day of sorrow) by displaying black flags and keeping their establishments closed.

Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, successor designate of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das who is the chairman of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust, has issued an appeal to Hindus to not observe “Shaurya Diwas” on Sunday.

“When the Supreme Court has decided in favour of Ram Mandir, there is no point in observing “Shaurya Diwas”. Now, “Bhoomi Pujan” of Ram Mandir has also taken place and foundation work of Ram Mandir is going on,” said Sharad Sharma, regional spokesperson for Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), who operates from Karsevakpuram, Ayodhya. “So, both Hindus and Muslims must move ahead,” he added.

On November 9 last year, the constitution bench of the apex court ended decades’ old Ram Mandir–Babri Masjid title suit dispute by ruling in favour of a Ram Mandir.

Unlike in the past when a big congregation used to assemble at Tedi Bazaar residence of Haji Mehboob, one of the litigants in Ram Mandir–Babri Masjid title suit to observe “Yaum-e-Gham” or “Shahadat Diwas”, this time there won’t be any symbolic protests.

At Mehboob’s residence, clerics from across the state also used to assemble and a memorandum addressed to the President of India used to be handed over to city magistrate demanding the restoration of Babri mosque.

On the other hand, saffron organisations led by the VHP used to observe the day as “Shaurya Diwas” (day of valour). However, after “Bhoomi Pujan” of Ram Mandir, which was presided over by PM Narendra Modi on August 5 , the Muslim community in the temple town has decided to stop observing December 6 as “Yaum-e-Gham”.

“There will be no ‘Yaum-e-Gham’ this year. No black flags will be hoisted and Muslims will also open their establishments on December 6,” said Haji Mehboob. “Only recital of the Quran will be held in Tedi Bazaar mosque for those who were killed in violence on December 6, 1992,” he added.

“We have decided to move ahead of the past and convey a message to rest of the Muslim community across the country to forget the past for a better future,” Mehboob said.

Iqbal Ansari, the son of the late Hasim Ansari who was the original litigant in the Ram Mandir–Babri Masjid dispute, said: “Long ago, I had stopped observing “Yaum-e- Gham”. Now, after the Supreme Court’s order in favour of Ram Mandir, there is no point observing the day as a day of sorrow for any Muslim.”

