News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 pm: 13 rebel Karnataka MLAs are now BJP candidates in bypolls and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 17:05 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 5 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

13 rebel Karnataka MLAs are now BJP candidates in bypolls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has given tickets for the December 5 bypolls to 13 of the 17 rebel Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) legislators, whose resignations had toppled the HD Kumaraswamy government in Karnataka. Read more.

In Supreme Court’s Rafale order, Rahul Gandhi sees ‘huge door’ for probe

The top court had dismissed petitions that sought review of its earlier order in the Rafale case. In December 2018, the SC had dismissed pleas seeking a court-monitored probe of alleged irregularities in the deal with French aircraft maker Dassault Aviation. Read more.

In Rafale verdict, Supreme Court responds to row over fighter jet’s pricing

In its verdict ruling out a court-mandated probe into the Rafale deal, the Supreme Court on Thursday appeared to reject the contention that the government had bought overpriced fighter jet. The bench, led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, which had completely steered clear of the pricing of the fighter jets in its verdict last year, went a step ahead in its ruling today. Read more.

Students clash at BHU, take to stone pelting; police rush in to quell unrest

Two groups of students indulged in heavy stone pelting following a clash between them over some trivial issue in Banaras Hindu University campus on Thursday afternoon, police said. The students were from Birla and LBS hostel in university campus. No injury has been reported from the incident so far. Read more.

Shahid Kapoor channels Ranveer Singh, while his Kabir Singh co-star Kiara Advani reminds us of Alia Bhatt at Global Spa Fit & Fab Awards 2019

On Wednesday Bollywood’s fitness fanatics united at the Global Spa Fit & Fab Awards 2019. In attendance were celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Sonali Bendre among others. Read more.

India vs Bangladesh: How Virat Kohli involved the crowd to get Shami all fired up

Ajinkya Rahane had already dropped a catch and Mushfiqur was living a charmed life on Day 1 of the first India vs Bangladesh Test match at Indore. Virat Kohli was shuffling his bowlers around, he wanted to keep them all fresh, especially the seamers and this is when he turned to the crowd. Read more.

Tanhaji posters: Ajay Devgn unveils first looks of Aurangzeb, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

A day after debuting Saif Ali Khan’s character poster from Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, actor Ajay Devgn and his wife Kajol have revealed the first looks of Sharad Kelkar (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj), Luke Kenny (Aurangzeb) and Padmavati Rao (Jijamata). Read more.