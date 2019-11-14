Students clash at BHU, take to stone pelting; police rush in to quell unrest

india

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 16:01 IST

Two groups of students indulged in heavy stone pelting following a clash between them over some trivial issue in Banaras Hindu University campus on Thursday afternoon, police said. The students were from Birla and LBS hostel in university campus. No injury has been reported from the incident so far.

The pictures from the scene showed the campus road littered with bricks and stones.

It is still not clear what prompted the students to react in such a manner.

Additional District Magistrate (city) Vinay Singh and Superintendent of police (city) Dinesh Singh, along with a large number of policemen wearing helmets and with sticks in hands, reached the campus and brought the situation under control by driving away the group of students into the hostels.

ADM city said that the situation is completely under control now. Heavy police force is deployed in the campus.

BHU chief proctor Prof OP Rai said the situation has been controlled with the help of police. Strict action would be taken against those who tried to spoil the atmosphere of the varsity, he added.