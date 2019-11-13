News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 PM: Batons, water cannon at BJP’s Kolkata protest over spurt in dengue cases and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 16:54 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at 5 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Batons, water cannon at BJP’s Kolkata protest over spurt in dengue cases

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers clashed with police in central Kolkata on Thursday afternoon during a protest over the spurt in dengue cases. The protesters blamed the Kolkata Municipal Corporation for increase in dengue cases and were marching towards its headquarters in central Kolkata. The police used batons and water cannon to stop them. Read more.

Structured talks, anti-defection strategy: Cong, NCP, Sena has it all planned

Indicating that talks for forming a government in Maharashtra were moving in a structured manner and in the right direction, NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Wednesday said that his party and the Congress will first decide the power-sharing formula and then take the proposal to the Shiv Sena. Read more.

Shiv Sena boss Uddhav Thackeray pushes pedal on talks with Congress, says in ‘right direction’

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday pushed the pedal to the metal to finalise his party’s alliance with the Congress-Nationalist Congress Party combine, holding meetings with senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel and later, the party’s two top Maharashtra leaders, Ashok Chavan and Balasaheb Thorat. Read more.

Pak to amend Army Act to let Kulbhushan Jadhav appeal in civilian court: Report

Pakistan is amending its law to enable Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav to appeal against his death sentence in a civilian court, Pakistan’s ARY News said in a report on Wednesday. The reported effort to amend the Army Act is the first step to comply with the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) direction to let Kulbhushan Jadhav file an appeal against the military court’s findings in a civilian court. Read more.

The Taste with Vir: Wine lessons from one of America’s greatest sommeliers, Calcutta boy Rajat Parr

By universal acclaim Rajat (Raj) Parr is one of America’s greatest sommeliers. For at least two decades now, his fame has spread from the West Coast to all over America. His tasting skills are legendary. He can take a single sip of a wine and tell you what has gone into it (grape, region, year etc.) and usually, the name of the wine too. Read more.

India vs Bangladesh: ‘Not about criticising any city’ - Virat Kohli explains theory behind having five Test centres in India

India will look to continue their impressive run at home when they lock horns against Bangladesh in the first Test of two-match series at Holkar Stadium in Indore starting Thursday. After the South Africa series, Indian captain Virat Kohli had asked the BCCI to identify five Test centres in India in order to start a culture which will help nurture the longest format in India. Read more.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas shell out $20 million (Rs 144 crore) for new Los Angeles home, set neighbourhood records

The Jonas Brothers are reportedly breaking real estate records in Encino, having spent a combined $34.1 million in the Los Angeles neighbourhood. The Wall Street Journal reports that Nick and his wife Priyanka Chopra shelled out $20 million for a 20,000-square-foot property. Read more.