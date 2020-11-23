News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 pm: ‘Delighted’, tweets Adar Poonawalla as Oxford vaccine claims 70% efficacy and all the latest news

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 16:56 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 5 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘If Maharashtra govt falls...’: Fadnavis makes a promise about his oath event

A year after he appeared to have pulled off a coup along with his rival Ajit Pawar and started his second, short-lived stint as chief minister, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis on Monday wanted to put his oath ceremony at dawn behind him. “Such incidents need not be remembered,” the former chief minister told reporters, according to news agency PTI. Read more

‘Delighted’, tweets Adar Poonawalla as Oxford vaccine claims 70% efficacy

Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of Serum Institute of India which is producing Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine, apart from conducting trials in India, expressed happiness after Oxford said the vaccine is 70.4% effective. Read more

Looking at India squad, I feel he should’ve been there: Brian Lara says ‘no reason’ for Suryakumar not to be in Australia

A couple of days after Mumbai right-hander Suryakumar Yadav revealed that he was unable to train the day he found out he hadn’t made it to any of the Indian squads for the Australia tour, legendary West Indies cricketer Brian Lara said Suryakumar should have there with Team India in Australia. Read more

Madhur Bhandarkar says Karan Johar’s Dharma ‘misused’ his Bollywood Wives title after film guild rejected their request

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar has lashed out at Dharma Productions for allegedly misappropriating the title Bollywood Wives that is registered with him. He took to Twitter to share a copy of a letter written by the Indian Motion Pictures Producers’ Association (IMPPA) to The Film and Television Producers Guild of India, on the basis of his complaint, and the response received. Read more

Suzuki Motorcycle India launches V-Strom 650XT BS 6 at ₹8.84 lakh

Suzuki Motorcycle India on Monday expanded its BS 6 product portfolio with the launch of V-Strom 650XT ABS (anti-lock braking system) with BSVI engine, priced at ₹8.84 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Read more

Anushka Sharma amps up maternity fashion in a beige knitted skirt-knotted T-shirt and dab of red lipstick

Keeping the fashion police constantly on their toes with her back-to-back sultry maternity looks is Sultan star Anushka Sharma and this Monday was no different. Making and breaking her own fashion records, the diva left us swooning once more over her maternity look, this time in a beige ensemble with a dab of red lipstick to add a pop of colour and amp up the hotness quotient. Read more

Netflix series Mismatched gets a mention in this Mumbai Police advisory post

If you’ve watched Mismatched on Netflix this post by Mumbai Police will make you laugh out loud. The police account has shared an advisory post to remind people about the dangers of driving under the influence of alcohol by sharing a scene from the series. Read more

Vijayan govt puts Kerala Police Act Amendment on hold: All you need to know