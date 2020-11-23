e-paper
Netflix series Mismatched gets a mention in this Mumbai Police advisory post

Netflix series Mismatched gets a mention in this Mumbai Police advisory post

“Hope you are never driving to plan drunk! It’s a total mismatch!” says the caption shared along with the clip.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 15:16 IST
Amrita Kohli
The image is a screengrab from the video shared by Mumbai Police.
The image is a screengrab from the video shared by Mumbai Police.(Instagram/@MumbaiPolice)
         

If you’ve watched Mismatched on Netflix this post by Mumbai Police will make you laugh out loud. The police account has shared an advisory post to remind people about the dangers of driving under the influence of alcohol by sharing a scene from the series.

In this particular scene, a student shares an idea for his app. “It’s basically a really cool app that tells you where the cops are in case you are driving to plan drunk,” he says. The pitch is promptly rejected as an irresponsible idea in the series.

Mumbai Police has shared the same scene now with a message. “Hope you are never driving to plan drunk! It’s a total mismatch!” says the caption shared along with the clip. “The ‘challan’ is only a reminder that we want you to be ‘fine’,” it says further.

Take a look at the entire share below:

Since being shared some two hours ago, the post has collected over 3,700 likes and several reactions. Many have posted laughing out loud emojis to share their reaction the share.

What do you think about it?

