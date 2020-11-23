e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 23, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘If Maharashtra govt falls...’: Fadnavis makes a promise about his oath event

‘If Maharashtra govt falls...’: Fadnavis makes a promise about his oath event

In 2019, the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress were engaged in hectic parleys to form government in Maharashtra after the October polls threw up a hung Assembly. In a surprise move, Fadnavis took oath as chief minister after support from a splinter group of NCP led by Ajit Pawar.

india Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 15:53 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File photo of BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.
File photo of BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.(Parwaz Khan/HT File Photo)
         

A year after he appeared to have pulled off a coup along with his rival Ajit Pawar and started his second, short-lived stint as chief minister, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis on Monday wanted to put his oath ceremony at dawn behind him. “Such incidents need not be remembered,” the former chief minister told reporters, according to news agency PTI.

Fadnavis also promised that his next oath ceremony would certainly not be held at dawn.

“If the present government in the state collapses, the oath ceremony will not take place at dawn,” Fadnavis said while speaking to reporters in Aurangabad.

In 2019, the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress were engaged in hectic parleys to form a non-BJP government in Maharashtra after the October polls threw up a hung Assembly. In a surprise move, Fadnavis took oath as Maharashtra chief minister after support from a splinter group of NCP led by Ajit Pawar. The government lasted for only 80 hours with both Pawar and Fadnavis resigning a day before a Supreme Court ordered trust vote.

Pawar later returned to the NCP fold.

After Fadnavis’ resignation, the three-party alliance of the Sena, NCP and Congress, known as Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA), formed the government in the state.

Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA passed the floor test in the assembly with the support of 169 MLAs. The halfway mark in the assembly is 288-member Maharashtra assembly was 145. Thackeray then became the chief minister.

The move from Fadnavis gave a chance to the Sena to take a jibe at the BJP leader. In his column in party’s mouthpiece Saamana, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said Fadnavis’ haste to attain power sank the BJP within 80 hours.

tags
top news
How does Oxford Covid-19 vaccine stack against Pfizer, Moderna?
How does Oxford Covid-19 vaccine stack against Pfizer, Moderna?
On Covid-19, PM Modi to hold video conferencing meet with CMs tomorrow
On Covid-19, PM Modi to hold video conferencing meet with CMs tomorrow
Bharti Singh, husband ordered to be released on bail by Mumbai court
Bharti Singh, husband ordered to be released on bail by Mumbai court
‘Will hear views of all parties’: Kerala CM on Police Act amendment
‘Will hear views of all parties’: Kerala CM on Police Act amendment
Sensex jumps 194 points to end at 44,077; Nifty rises 67 points to 12,926
Sensex jumps 194 points to end at 44,077; Nifty rises 67 points to 12,926
Oxford Covid-19 vaccine shows 70% efficacy in phase 2/3 trials
Oxford Covid-19 vaccine shows 70% efficacy in phase 2/3 trials
Complete ban or quarantine? Maharashtra to take call on Delhi travel in 8 days
Complete ban or quarantine? Maharashtra to take call on Delhi travel in 8 days
‘Avoiding problems won’t help, have to solve them’: PM Modi jibe at Congress
‘Avoiding problems won’t help, have to solve them’: PM Modi jibe at Congress
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In