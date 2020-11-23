‘If Maharashtra govt falls...’: Fadnavis makes a promise about his oath event

india

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 15:53 IST

A year after he appeared to have pulled off a coup along with his rival Ajit Pawar and started his second, short-lived stint as chief minister, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis on Monday wanted to put his oath ceremony at dawn behind him. “Such incidents need not be remembered,” the former chief minister told reporters, according to news agency PTI.

Fadnavis also promised that his next oath ceremony would certainly not be held at dawn.

“If the present government in the state collapses, the oath ceremony will not take place at dawn,” Fadnavis said while speaking to reporters in Aurangabad.

In 2019, the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress were engaged in hectic parleys to form a non-BJP government in Maharashtra after the October polls threw up a hung Assembly. In a surprise move, Fadnavis took oath as Maharashtra chief minister after support from a splinter group of NCP led by Ajit Pawar. The government lasted for only 80 hours with both Pawar and Fadnavis resigning a day before a Supreme Court ordered trust vote.

Pawar later returned to the NCP fold.

After Fadnavis’ resignation, the three-party alliance of the Sena, NCP and Congress, known as Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA), formed the government in the state.

Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA passed the floor test in the assembly with the support of 169 MLAs. The halfway mark in the assembly is 288-member Maharashtra assembly was 145. Thackeray then became the chief minister.

The move from Fadnavis gave a chance to the Sena to take a jibe at the BJP leader. In his column in party’s mouthpiece Saamana, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said Fadnavis’ haste to attain power sank the BJP within 80 hours.