Anushka Sharma amps up maternity fashion in a beige knitted skirt-knotted T-shirt and dab of red lipstick

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 16:28 IST

Keeping the fashion police constantly on their toes with her back-to-back sultry maternity looks is Sultan star Anushka Sharma and this Monday was no different. Making and breaking her own fashion records, the diva left us swooning once more over her maternity look, this time in a beige ensemble with a dab of red lipstick to add a pop of colour and amp up the hotness quotient.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actor, who is back to shooting in Mumbai, shared a picture of her glamorous self and the Internet could not keep calm. Donning a beige coloured T-shirt, knotted on the side in a relaxed manner, Anushka teamed it with a ravishing knitted skirt.

The sun-kissed picture gave a glimpse of her delicate neckpiece while other snaps flooding the Internet show the fashionista completing her attire with a pair of metallic copper coloured strap sandals. The side knot rested perfectly over her baby bump which laid sartorial inspiration for all mommies-to-be out there.

Leaving her wavy textured tresses open in mid-parted hairstyle, Anushka made heads turn with a smack of luscious red lipstick. Wearing dewy makeup with highlighted cheeks, a sleek eyeliner and mascara-laden eyelashes, Anushka was dressed for a brand campaign in Mumbai.

She simply captioned the picture, “Hey” and we cannot wait for her to serve more elegant looks from her maternity diary, future planners that we are.

Fans have been on frenzy ever since the Tinsel Town diva dropped her pregnancy news with Virat Kohli during Covid-19 quarantine in August this year. As the storks get ready to visit the lovebirds next year, Anushka has kept fans hooked as raises the bar for haute maternity couture in a mix of comfort and glamour.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter