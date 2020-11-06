Be it off-shoulder midi dress or black floral kurti, Anushka Sharma slays maternity fashion like a pro on Virat Kohli’s birthday

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 08:36 IST

Making heads turn and making an impact with minimum effort seems to be Anushka Sharma’s maternity fashion trend as she and husband-cricketer Virat Kohli wait for the storks to visit them. Be it her peachy pink number while partying with birthday boy Virat and his friends on a yacht in Abu Dhabi or ringing in intimate celebrations with the Royal Challengers Bangalore captain in a twinning black kurti, Anushka raised the glam bar higher with her effortless vibe and ravishing maternity looks which instantly turned into fashion inspiration for all the mommies-to-be out there.

A flood of pictures and videos doing the rounds on social media sites show Anushka slaying maternity fashion like a pro and especially with her western and Indian look both in one go. For the bash on the yacht, Anushka donned a romantic pastel pink midi dress with floral prints and flaunted her baby bump.

The off-shoulder dress featured multi-tiered detailing on the neckline and at the bottom to add volume to the look while to add to the oomph factor and drama, the midi was cinched at the waist. To let the dress and her maternity glow do the maximum talking, Anushka went san-accessories and left her mid-parted hair open.

Wearing a dewy makeup with a nude pink lip tint, rosy blushed cheeks and kohl-clad eyes with eyeliner, Anushka rounded off the eye-catching look. Virat, on the other hand, wore a white slogan T-shirt to the party.

The same day, Anushka posted some pictures of her intimate moments with hubby Virat where the two can be seen twinning in black Indian wear. While Virat looked dapper in a plain black kurta and his signature reading glasses, Anushka looked flawless in the black buttoned down kurti with multi-coloured floral embroidery and motifs all down the shoulders and the sleeves.

Once again leaving her wavy hair open in mid-parted hairstyle, Anushka glammed up with a dab of sultry red lipstick and highlighted cheeks. She accessorised the look with a pair of large golden hoop earrings and was seen hugging and kissing her partner in the oh-so-mushy pictures.

Needless to say, Anushka has us totally hooked with her back-to-back winning maternity looks and we can’t wait for her to deliver more from her sartorial closet. The diva is expecting her first baby with Virat which is due February 2021.

