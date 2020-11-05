Inside Virat Kohli’s birthday party: Cricketer cuts cake with Anushka Sharma by his side, gives her a kiss. Watch

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 13:51 IST

Cricketer Virat Kohli turned 32 on Thursday and celebrated his birthday in style with his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, and others including his Royal Challengers Bangalore team. Videos from Virat’s birthday celebration in Dubai have surfaced online and pictures are also being widely shared by fan clubs.

In one of the clips, Virat is seen cutting his birthday cake as everyone around him sings ‘Happy Birthday’ and claps. Anushka, who stands by his side, feeds him the first piece of cake, after which he feeds her a piece. He then kisses her on the forehead and gives her a hug.

Pictures and videos of Virat with cake smeared on his face are also doing the rounds on social media. The cricketer has dual cause for celebration, as his team, Royal Challengers Bangalore has made it to the playoffs in the ongoing Indian Premier League. Anushka and cricketer are expecting their first child.

Virat and Anushka announced their pregnancy earlier this year. Recently, a video of their sweet exchange went viral. In the clip, he was seen gesturing to her from the field, asking if she had eaten. She gave him a thumbs-up from the stands.

Anushka is often spotted in the stands during RCB’s matches. Last month, she was seen clapping for Virat and even blowing kisses at him as he hit a half-century against Chennai Super Kings. She was also seen cheering for RCB during Monday’s match against Delhi Capitals.

On the work front, Anushka has taken a sabbatical from acting after having four releases in 2018 - Prosit Roy’s Pari, Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju, Sharat Katariya’s Sui Dhaaga: Made In India and Aanand L Rai’s Zero. Though she has not announced her next project as an actor yet, she has been busy with her production ventures, such as Amazon Prime Video series Paatal Lok and Netflix original film Bulbbul.

