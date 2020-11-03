Anushka Sharma’s fans form protective circle around her after Virat Kohli’s RCB loses IPL match, share pics of her cheering him on

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 12:32 IST

Actor Anushka Sharma was spotted cheering for husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, during Monday’s Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals. Anushka is currently posted in the UAE, where the ongoing season of the IPL is being played.

Pictures from the match, which show Anushka in the stands, have been shared online. The images show the actor wearing a white dress. Her fans were protective of her, as Anushka has been needlessly dragged into conversations about Virat’s form in the past. RCB lost the match.

“NO NEGATIVITY AROUND HER TODAY PLEASE NO MATTER WHAT,” one person wrote in a tweet. “Protect anushka sharma at any cost,” wrote another.

protect anushka sharma at any cost 🧿 pic.twitter.com/S93XP3ll8s — kiara (@aliaaakapoor) November 2, 2020

People, we are gathered here today to witness Pregnant Anushka Sharma’s beauty who is 10x prettier than ever before. pic.twitter.com/IXuBwsGJnj — Vars ᴴ a. (@_heavenlyInsane) November 2, 2020

Anushka Sharma cheering for RCB and Virat Kohli. pic.twitter.com/Ngms0qqkir — Virat Kohli FanTeam (@ViratFanTeam) November 2, 2020

NO NEGATIVITY AROUND HER TODAY PLEASE NO MATTER WHAT

[ #AnushkaSharma ] pic.twitter.com/LJ2INZf8ao — Sarah🌺 (@OneNOnlyyy) November 2, 2020

Earlier, Anushka had taken a firm stand against former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar’s remarks against her. Gavaskar, commenting on Virat’s form, had implied that he was out of practice because the only deliveries he’d faced during lockdown had been bowled by his wife. Gavaskar was making a reference to a viral video of the couple, which showed them playing a casual game of cricket on the terrace of their home.

Anushka called the comments ‘distasteful’ and wrote in a social media post, “That, Mr Gavaskar, your message is distasteful is a fact but I would love for you to explain why you thought of making such a sweeping statement on a wife accusing her for her husband’s game? I’m sure over the years you have respected the private lives of every cricketer while commentating on the game. Don’t you thing you should have equal amount of respect for me and us?”

Previously, the cameras captured a cute exchange between the couple, when Virat asked Anushka, through gestures, if she’d eaten. The actor is pregnant with her first child. She has been a regular fixture at Virat’s matches.

