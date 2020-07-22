News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 pm: Enforcement Directorate registers money laundering case in Kerala gold smuggling probe and all the latest news

india

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 16:55 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 5 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

ED joins Kerala gold smuggling probe, registers money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a money laundering case in the Kerala gold smuggling scandal. Read more

Andhra Pradesh Governor asks govt to reinstate state election commissioner

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Wednesday directed that the state government follow the high court judgment of May 29 ordering reinstatement of retired IAS officer Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar as the state election commissioner (SEC). Read more

Realme X3 SuperZoom review: You’re not just paying for the cameras

Cameras in a smartphone are important, yes we get that. It is one of the deciding factors when you are buying a handset - we get that too. But while these cameras have gone beastly in terms of megapixel counts (108MP is the threshold for now) and moving lenses (Gimbal cameras) this year, unfortunately you have to shell out way more for that superior performance and features. So, at least some of that goodness should reach the ‘affordable’ handsets as well. Read more

Kanye West’s erratic behaviour, tweets about Kim Kardashian put spotlight on bipolar disorder

US rapper and apparent presidential candidate Kanye West has opened up in the past about his struggles with bipolar disorder. But his recent erratic behaviour has again called into question his health and treatment. Read more

Supreme Court to hear applications in BCCI matter after two weeks

The Supreme Court Wednesday said it would hear after two weeks the applications which have raised issues relating to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justice L Nageswara Rao. Read more

Elderly duo dances to Ghagra from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, their energy will make you want to shake a leg too. Watch

A video shared on Facebook has prompted many to repeat the well-known phrase, “Age is just a number.” There’s a chance that you’ll be inclined to say the same after you see this awesome dance performance by an elderly duo. Read more

Watch: India’s anti-tank guided missile Dhruvastra successfully test fired

Trials of the helicopter-launched Nag Missile (Helina) conducted in Odisha. Now named as ‘Dhruvastra’, its trials were conducted on July 15 & 16. Trails were conducted without a helicopter in direct and top attack mode. Dhruvastra is a third generation fire and forget class anti-tank guided missile. Watch the full video for more.