e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Andhra Pradesh Governor asks govt to reinstate state election commissioner

Andhra Pradesh Governor asks govt to reinstate state election commissioner

The state government had removed state election commissioner Ramesh Kumar through an ordinance on April 10.

india Updated: Jul 22, 2020 16:03 IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Wednesday directed that the state government to reinstate retired IAS officer Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar as the state election commissioner (SEC).
Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Wednesday directed that the state government to reinstate retired IAS officer Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar as the state election commissioner (SEC).(https://twitter.com/BiswabhusanHC)
         

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Wednesday directed that the state government follow the high court judgment of May 29 ordering reinstatement of retired IAS officer Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar as the state election commissioner (SEC).

A communication to this effect was sent to chief secretary Neelam Sawhney from the Raj Bhavan’s secretariat in the morning.

The latest development is a setback on the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government which has been waging a prolonged legal battle with Ramesh Kumar after sacking him through an ordinance on April 10.

The Governor’s directions follow Ramesh Kumar’s representation to him on Tuesday requesting that he be restored as the SEC as per the directions of the state high court.

The Raj Bhavan communique said in pursuance of the representation given by Ramesh Kumar and the instructions given by the high court in the contempt case on July 17, the Governor was directing the government for taking necessary action as per the directions of the court in its order dated May 29.

While there was no response from the Jagan government to the Governor’s orders till afternoon, an official in the CMO familiar with the development said the matter was referred to Advocate General Sriram Subrahmanyam for obtaining the legal position.

“In the communique, the Governor had nowhere asked the state government to reinstate Ramesh Kumar. It is not a direction to restore his position. He only asked the government to implement the verdict of the high court. Since the state government had challenged the high court’s order in the Supreme Court, he cannot be reinstated as SEC,” the official said.

The Jagan government had moved the Supreme Court again on Monday, seeking a stay on the high court taking up the contempt petition filed by Ramesh Kumar. It argued that the high court could not take up such a contempt petition at a time when the matter was pending before the apex court.

tags
top news
Twin naval exercises with US supercarriers signal QUAD has arrived
Twin naval exercises with US supercarriers signal QUAD has arrived
PM Modi to lay Ram Temple foundation stone on Aug 5, 200 people to attend
PM Modi to lay Ram Temple foundation stone on Aug 5, 200 people to attend
Huge explosion near Baghjan oil well in Assam, 3 foreign experts injured
Huge explosion near Baghjan oil well in Assam, 3 foreign experts injured
After Dahal stand down in round 1, fight with Oli is now for cabinet berths
After Dahal stand down in round 1, fight with Oli is now for cabinet berths
‘Bring it on’: Congress’ counterattack at BJP after ED raids Ashok Gehlot’s brother
‘Bring it on’: Congress’ counterattack at BJP after ED raids Ashok Gehlot’s brother
People more likely to contract Covid-19 at home: Study
People more likely to contract Covid-19 at home: Study
China may shut US Wuhan consulate after US orders its Houston mission closed: Report
China may shut US Wuhan consulate after US orders its Houston mission closed: Report
‘Modi govt’s raid raj’: Congress slams ED raids on CM Gehlot’s brother
‘Modi govt’s raid raj’: Congress slams ED raids on CM Gehlot’s brother
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiCovid-19 VaccineRajasthan Political CrisisHaryana Board Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In