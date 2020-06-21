News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 pm: Hetero’s antiviral drug Covifor gets DCGI approval to treat Covid-19 patients and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 5 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

After FabiFlu, Hetero’s Covifor gets DCGI nod to treat Covid-19 patients

India-based pharma company Hetero on Sunday announced it has received both manufacturing and marketing approval for the investigational antiviral drug Remdesivir, from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to treat Covid-19 patients. Read more

Satyendar Jain getting better, could be shifted to general ward on Monday

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain, who is being treated for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in an ICU of a private hospital, is doing better and could be shifted to the general ward by Monday, hospital sources said on Sunday. Read more

‘Ladakh face-off a turning point, India will have to change its China policy’: General VP Malik

India has the capability to fight war on two fronts with China and Pakistan, former army chief General VP Malik has said. General Malik was speaking to Hindustan Times’ sister publication Hindustan. Read more

Ratan Tata wants Internet to turn into a place of support rather than hate. His post is inspirational

Ratan Tata took to Instagram to share a motivating message about online bullying and hate spewed on the Internet. His heartfelt message has once again won people over and is now going viral. Chances are that his post will strike a chord with you too. Read more

Sonam Kapoor shares hateful messages she’s got after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, explains viral Koffee With Karan video

Sonam Kapoor has shared multiple messages full of hate and abuse that she has been receiving on Instagram. Sonam is one of the many celebrities on the radar of fans of Sushant Singh Rajput, who died by suicide on Sunday. Read more

Do you love yourself? Here’s why you should

We crave unconditional love, but do we love ourselves unconditionally? In my coaching sessions on dating, I ask people to name five things they love about themselves. More than half respond by saying, ‘I’ve never really thought about that’. Read more

‘I gave a batsman out who was not out’: Steve Bucknor recalls umpiring decisions involving Sachin Tendulkar

Steve Bucknor was a top International Cricket Council (ICC) umpire in the 2000s. But some errors from his part led to his decline as a top umpire in international cricket. Read more

Apple iOS 14 at WWDC 2020: Expected release date and features

Apple is soon expected to announce its biggest software update for all the platforms with new features and updates during its WWDC conference. Read more

Watch: Protest outside UN office against persecution of Christians in Pakistan

A silent protest was held outside the UN office in Geneva against the persecution of Christians in Pakistan. The protesters were highlighting the plight of the minority community in Pakistan and called on the UN to act. They sought eradication of the blasphemy law, which is misused by authorities in Pakistan to target people from the minority community. Watch the full video for all the details.