Home / India News / Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain getting better, could be shifted to general ward on Monday

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain getting better, could be shifted to general ward on Monday

The 55-year-old minister’s fever has subsided and oxygen level has improved since he was administered plasma therapy, an experimental medical procedure under which critical Covid-19 patients are treated using plasma from those who have recovered from the viral infection.

india Updated: Jun 21, 2020 15:28 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
HT Correspondent | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Satyendar Jain was shifted to Max Hospital from Delhi government-run Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital on Friday after his condition deteriorated.
Satyendar Jain was shifted to Max Hospital from Delhi government-run Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital on Friday after his condition deteriorated. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
         

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain, who is being treated for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in an ICU of a private hospital, is doing better and could be shifted to the general ward by Monday, hospital sources said on Sunday.

The 55-year-old minister’s fever has subsided and oxygen level has improved since he was administered plasma therapy, an experimental medical procedure under which critical Covid-19 patients are treated using plasma from those who have recovered from the viral infection.

Jain is under observation in the intensive care unit (ICU) of Max Hospital in Saket, the sources added.

Satyendar Jain was shifted to Max Hospital from Delhi government-run Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital on Friday after his condition deteriorated.

The minister was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital on Monday night after he was found to be suffering from a high fever and had low oxygen saturation.

Jain, who had initially tested Covid-19 negative, was on oxygen support at the hospital intermittently.

The minister, who has no comorbidities, was found to be suffering from pneumonia, a known Covid-19 complication, and also complained of breathlessness and giddiness from Friday morning.

He was soon shifted to the Max Hospital and kept on oxygen support. A CT scan revealed that the pneumonic patch in his lungs had expanded.

