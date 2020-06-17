e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 17, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain tests coronavirus positive

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain tests coronavirus positive

The minister was admitted to the state-run Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital (RGSSH) in the city on Monday night after he developed a fever and his oxygen level dropped.

cities Updated: Jun 17, 2020 20:07 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by AshutoshTripathi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by AshutoshTripathi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain tested coronavirus positive on Wednesday, a day after his first came out negative.

Earlier in the day, his party colleague Atishi said she had tested positive for coronavirus.

The minister was admitted to the state-run Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital (RGSSH) in the city on Monday night after he developed a fever and his oxygen level dropped.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the minister - who attended a meeting on Sunday with Delhi L-G Anil Baijal, home minister Amit Shah - said, “Due to high-grade fever and a sudden drop of my oxygen levels last night I have been admitted to RGSSH. Will keep everyone updated.”

Last week, Arvind Kejriwal had gone into self-isolation at his home after he had a bout of fever and complained of sore throat. Kejriwal had tested negative for Covid-19.

tags
top news
‘No compromise on borders’: PM Modi spells out India’s stance on row with China
‘No compromise on borders’: PM Modi spells out India’s stance on row with China
Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain tests coronavirus positive
Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain tests coronavirus positive
Intelligence agencies red-flag use of 52 mobile apps with links to China
Intelligence agencies red-flag use of 52 mobile apps with links to China
960 Covid isolation coaches across 5 states, Delhi gets major share
960 Covid isolation coaches across 5 states, Delhi gets major share
‘Will seriously impact ties’: India asks China to take corrective steps
‘Will seriously impact ties’: India asks China to take corrective steps
Chinese property billionaire gets 5 years’ jail for child molestation
Chinese property billionaire gets 5 years’ jail for child molestation
In identifying ‘biggest legacy’ as captain, Ganguly names match-winners
In identifying ‘biggest legacy’ as captain, Ganguly names match-winners
20 soldiers killed: What India could have done different, says Gen Panag
20 soldiers killed: What India could have done different, says Gen Panag
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China borderSonu SoodIndore Covid-19 tallySalim KhanCovid-19 state tallySaif Ali KhanTS Inter Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In