News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 pm: India rejects Iranian minister's criticism of Delhi violence and all the latest news

india

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 16:59 IST

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 16:59 IST

‘Not acceptable’: India rejects Iranian minister’s criticism of north-east Delhi violence

Iranian ambassador Ali Chegeni was on Tuesday summoned to the external affairs ministry and a strong protest lodged over foreign minister Javad Zarif’s criticism of the communal violence in New Delhi.

‘What happened in Delhi will never happen in Bengal’: Mamata continues attack on BJP

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee continued to attack the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government on Tuesday, targeting them for the riots in Delhi and the controversy around the amended citizenship act.

Over 20 Italian nationals undergo coronavirus screening at ITBP quarantine facility in Chhawla

A day after India confirmed two more positive cases of coronavirus, 24 Italian nationals have been taken to the Indo Tibetan Border Police’s quarantine facility in Chhawla, Delhi for coronavirus screening.

Father-daughter duo arrested in Pulwama attack probe; NIA says ‘harboured’ bomber

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a Pulwama resident and his daughter in connection with last year’s suicide-bombing terror strike on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy, in which 40 troopers were killed.

Chinese doctor’s intense 21 days at coronavirus clinic treating over 200 patients

For Dr. Fan Hong, the 21 days as the head of one of the first frontline fever clinics set up to screen Covid-19 patients at outbreak ground zero Wuhan were the most intense three weeks in her 32-year career.

India vs New Zealand: ‘Bowlers knew how to trap him’ - Kapil Dev names batsman whose performance hurt visitors most in Test series

Legendary India captain Kapil Dev singled out middle-order maestro Ajinkya Rahane as the player whose performance hurt visitors the most in the recently-concluded Test series against New Zealand.

Devi movie review: Kajol’s 13-minute film is the finest piece of cinema you’ll watch today

In Devi, Kajol, Shruti Haasan and Neha Dhupia lead a spirited group of women as they present a nuanced portrayal of sisterhood and sexual violence.

Someone turned a rotary phone into a Google Home Mini smartspeaker and the result is just amazing!

Have you ever seen a smart speaker in the shape of a rotary phone, the ones that were used in the pre-smartphone era? Probably, not as there are no smart speakers in the market that look like another device. But that doesn’t mean you can’t engineer one yourself!

How this Ironwoman challenged herself to run 113 km in 7 hours 50 minutes

On 16th February 2020, I finished my first Ironman 70.3. For the uninitiated, this entails a 1.9 km swim, 90 km cycling, and 21.1 km run.

