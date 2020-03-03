e-paper
Over 20 Italian nationals undergo coronavirus screening at ITBP quarantine facility in Chhawla

A Delhi resident and a 24-year-old software engineer from Hyderabad are the two new cases of coronavirus infection in the country.

india Updated: Mar 03, 2020 15:56 IST
Neeraj Chauhan
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
This comes a day after India confirmed two fresh cases of coronavirus infection on Monday.
This comes a day after India confirmed two fresh cases of coronavirus infection on Monday. (AP)
         

A day after India confirmed two more positive cases of coronavirus, 24 Italian nationals have been taken to the Indo Tibetan Border Police’s quarantine facility in Chhawla, Delhi for coronavirus screening.

According to reports, the Italian nationals are currently undergoing tests.

A resident of Delhi and a 24-year-old software engineer from Hyderabad are the two new cases of coronavirus infection in the country that the government confirmed on Monday.

Also read: 2 Noida schools shut after parent of a child tests positive for coronavirus

The Delhi man is believed to have travelled to Italy where the coronavirus cases are on rise. The Hyderabad techie, on the other hand, works in Bengaluru and had returned from Dubai last month where he is suspected to have contracted the virus.

“Both the patients had self-reported after they developed symptoms. They tested positive. They are stable and being closely monitored,” Union health minister Harsh Vardhan said yesterday.

Also read: PM Modi tweets on coronavirus, says no need to panic

There was another report of an Italian man testing positive for the virus, the central government has not confirmed the case yet.

Around 3,000 people have lost their lives in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in China. Outside China, there have been more than 8,800 cases and 130 deaths, with secondary outbreaks in Iran and northern Italy.

Over 60 countries have confirmed positive cases of coronavirus so far.

