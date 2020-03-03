Father-daughter duo arrested in Pulwama attack probe; NIA says ‘harboured’ bomber

india

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 14:57 IST

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a Pulwama resident and his daughter in connection with last year’s suicide-bombing terror strike on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy, in which 40 troopers were killed. The NIA said that the two allegedly “harboured” main bomber Adil Ahmad Dar, Shakir Magrey and senior Jaish-e-Mohammad commanders before the February 14, 2019 attack.

Magrey, who reportedly provided shelter and logistical help to Dar, was arrested last week, the agency said in a statement.

A top official at NIA said on condition of anonymity that on the day of the suicide attack, Magrey drove the car but got down from the vehicle around 500 metres away from the attack site. “This shows how closely he was involved in planning and execution of attack,” added this person.

The official said that the gloves, battery and ammonium powder used while making the bomb were ordered by JeM terrorists through Amazon.

The agency also claimed on Friday that a forensic analysis has determined the explosives used in the attack, which almost brought India and Pakistan to the brink of war, to be Ammonium Nitrate, Nitro-Glycerin and RDX. These explosives were procured from across the border, said a second NIA official.

Magrey is a resident of Hajibal, Kakapora in Pulwama and owns a furniture shop.

“He provided shelter and other logistical assistance to the suicide-bomber Adil Ahmad Dar. He was introduced to Adil Ahmad Dar in mid-2018 by a Pakistani terrorist, Mohammad Umar Farooq and he became a full-time OGW of JeM. During his initial interrogation, he has disclosed that on several occasions, he collected and delivered arms, ammunition, cash and explosive material to the JeM terrorists, including those involved in Pulwama attack,” the NIA statement said.