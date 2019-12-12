News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 PM| India, US to sign key defence pact at 2+2 next week and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 16:57 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at 5 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

India, US to sign key defence pact at 2+2 next week; Kashmir could figure

India and the United States are likely to sign a key defence agreement at the second edition of the upcoming 2+2 ministerial, which has become a “principal mechanism”, as a senior US diplomat put it Wednesday, for advancing growing strategic convergence between the two countries. Read more here.

Supreme Court dismisses review petitions against Ayodhya verdict

A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court dismissed 18 petitions filed against the top court’s Ayodhya verdict after an in-chamber hearing on Thursday afternoon, people familiar with the development said. Read more here.

Bangladesh foreign minister cancels India visit, says not linked to CAB

India said that Bangladesh had communicated to it the reason of the postponement of the visit. “The visit has been postponed due to domestic issues in Bangladesh in connection with their Victory Day on December 16. The speculation that it has something to do with the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, passed by our Parliament on Wednesday, are unwarranted,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said. Read more here.

CAB Protests: Tripura Congress’ call for shutdown gets mixed response

Schools and colleges were closed, offices were shut and vehicles remained largely off roads in Tripura on Thursday amid a 24-hour shutdown call given by the Congress. Congress workers were injured in a baton charge by Tripura State Rifles personnel when they took out a torch rally in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. Read more here.

Coffee Day Enterprises seeks lender approval to sell Global Village Tech Park

Coffee Day Enterprises is awaiting lender approval to finalise a deal to sell the Bengaluru-based Global Village Tech Park to realty firm Salarpuria Sattva and global investment firm Blackstone. The company revealed that report suggesting roadblocks from bankers was nothing but rumours. The deal is believed to be close to Rs 2,700 crore. Read more here.

Apple used DMCA to take down a tweet, then backtracked and put the tweet back on

Apple recently asked Twitter to pull down a tweet that was posted by an independent iPhone security researcher facing quite a backlash. This particular tweet, posted by someone called Siguza (who is a security researcher focusing on iOS), appeared to contain an encryption key that “could be used to reverse engineer the Secure Enclave Processor”.Two days after the tweet was posted, a law firm that has represented Apple in the past sent a Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) Takedown Notice to Twitter asking them to take it down. Read more here.

‘Will publicly name & shame every single one’: Afghanistan’s Gulbadin Naib threatens to expose ‘corrupt’ cricketers

Former skipper Gulbadin Naib has alleged that corruption is rampant in Afghanistan cricket team and he has threatened to ‘name and shame’ every single one for ‘betraying’ the people of the country. Naib, who captained Afghanistan at the 2019 World Cup earlier this year, also alleged that some cricketers deliberately underperformed at the showpiece tournament just because he was named at the skipper. Read more here.

Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra’s former friend calls him cheap for mocking Asim’s financial situation

Paras Chhabra is not giving up his attacks on Asim Riaz with mean words on Bigg Boss 13. Now Dev Banerjee, who claims to be an ‘ex-best friend’ of Paras, has called him ‘cheap’ for using derogatory statements for Asim. Paras has had several ugly fights with Asim and in one of the fights, he said a lot of mean things about Asim’s being a struggler and even commented on his financial status. Read more here.