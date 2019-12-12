e-paper
Supreme Court dismisses review petitions against Ayodhya verdict

Supreme Court dismisses review petitions against Ayodhya verdict that ruled in favour of building Ram temple

india Updated: Dec 12, 2019 16:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
HIndustan Times, New Delhi
Supreme Court
Supreme Court(Burhaan Kinu/HT file photo)
         

A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court dismissed 18 petitions filed against the top court’s Ayodhya verdict after an in-chamber hearing on Thursday afternoon, people familiar with the development said.

The order by the bench led by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde paves the way for implementation of the unanimous November 9 judgment that awarded the title to the 2.77-acre disputed land to Ram Lalla Virajman, the child deity.

It had also granted five acres of land to Muslims at an alternative site in Ayodhya for the construction of a new mosque. The Centre was also ordered to set up a trust to build the temple and manage the site.

