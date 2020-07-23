News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 pm: Permanent Commission for women officers in Army sanctioned by govt and all the latest news

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 16:55 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 5 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Centre grants permanent commission for women officers in Army

Women officers in the Indian Army will now be able to play larger roles with the grant of Permanent Commission (PC) for women in the armed forces by the Centre. Read more

Special Kerala cabinet meeting on Monday to decide on statewide complete lockdown

Kerala is considering returning to a state-wide lockdown to stem the flow of new Covid-19 infections in the state and the government’s final decision on this matter is expected in a special cabinet meet scheduled for Monday, reported news agency ANI. Read more

Xi’s own campaign to stay in power pits China against the world

Less than four months before the US election, President Donald Trump has made his tough China policy a centerpiece of his campaign to stay in power. Read more

‘I was screaming on the inside’: Mohammad Amir reveals why he retired from Test cricket

Despite being 29 years old, Mohammad Amir has had to experience a lot in his short cricket career. He came onto the scene as a promising fast bowler in his teenage years. The world was at his feet during the initial years of his career but then it all came crashing down. Read more

Asus to discontinue ROG Phone 2 in India, no plans to launch 8GB RAM-Snapdragon 865 ROG Phone 3 variant yet

Asus has just unveiled its gaming smartphone, the ROG Phone 3 in India. This is not just the only Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor featuring device to hit the Indian shores but also a feature-rich smartphone that aims to give a tough time to other premium offerings from rival brands. Read more

Mumbai Police gives Uptown Funk a little makeover to share this message

The Mumbai Police’s Instagram account seems to be finding new ways to drive home the messages about wearing masks and to remember to practice social distancing. The account has shared several quirky posts to put forth these advisory notes which have left people impressed. And, their latest one is no different. This one too has won people over. Read more

Ranvir Shorey calls Twitter spat with Anurag Kashyap a ‘minor misunderstanding’, says ‘he is a friend of mine’

Actor Ranvir Shorey, who was engaged in a public war of words with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap recently, has called it a ‘minor misunderstanding’. Ranvir and Anurag entered into a heated debate on Twitter, after Ranvir suggested that a filmmaker previously known as a crusader for independent cinema had turned into a flunky of the high-and-mighty. Read more

Kashmir newspaper Roshni takes social responsibility to next level distributes free face masks with edition

With the number of coronavirus cases on the rise in India and globally, a Kashmiri newspaper came up with an innovative way to distribute free, disposable face masks to the people of the Valley in times of pandemic. On Tuesday, the Urdu newspaper, Roshni’s edition had a free mask attached to it and was praised all over social media for taking ‘social responsibility to the next level’. Read more