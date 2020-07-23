Ranvir Shorey calls Twitter spat with Anurag Kashyap a ‘minor misunderstanding’, says ‘he is a friend of mine’

bollywood

Actor Ranvir Shorey, who was engaged in a public war of words with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap recently, has called it a ‘minor misunderstanding’. Ranvir and Anurag entered into a heated debate on Twitter, after Ranvir suggested that a filmmaker previously known as a crusader for independent cinema had turned into a flunky of the high-and-mighty.

“Anurag is a friend of mine,” the actor told The Times of India. “It was a minor misunderstanding we had that got a lot of attention because it was on a public platform, that is also very high on drama. I was actually referring to a number of bloggers, journalists, critics, actors and filmmakers, who made an identity for themselves as crusaders of independent cinema but are now trying to shut down someone who’s raising their voice against injustices in the mainstream system.”

Ranvir took to Twitter on Tuesday and wrote, “So many independent-film-crusaders have turned mainstream-bollywood-flunkies now. These are the same people who used to rant 24/7 about the ‘system’ for attention before they were given entry into the pearly gates of mainstream Bollywood. #Hypocrisy much?” Anurag had responded, “Do you really mean that @RanvirShorey. If you do please explain. Please say exactly what you mean and whose flunky is who?” To this, Ranvir replied, “I always say what I mean, @anuragkashyap72, you know that. And I don’t think what I’ve said lacks any clarity. It pretty much explains everything. As for taking names, that’s beneath me. I’m not trying to sling mud, but just reminding people where they come from.”

Ranvir stressed that he sees no hope for this debate to bring about change in Bollywood. The actor said that he has seen ‘the politics that drive this business’ very closely, since childhood. “As a grown-up professional, I have also borne the brunt of it. So you can say that I’m an insider, who has been treated as an outsider,” he said.

Ranvir was one of the few actors who turned up at the funeral of Sushant Singh Rajput, who died by suicide on June 14. Ranvir and Sushant worked together on the well-reviewed but commercially unsuccessful Sonchiriya. “Yes, I was terribly disappointed that the film didn’t perform well at the box office,” he said. “But the silver lining was all the critical acclaim and love from the audience that the film has been slowly garnering. It’s always extremely exasperating and frustrating when a film suffers because of reasons other than the film’s own merit. I have always used those emotions to try to do better the next time.”

Ranvir will next be seen in Lootcase, on Disney+Hotstar, while Anurag recently released his new film, Choked, on Netflix.

