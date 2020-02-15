News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 pm: PM Modi wishes CBSE ‘exam warriors’, asks them to be happy and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Feb 15, 2020 16:59 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 5 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PM Modi wishes CBSE ‘exam warriors’, asks them to be happy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday tweeted his wishes and advice to thousands of students who appeared for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations which are being held by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Read more

Kerala court slaps case on R S Prasad for libel against Shashi Tharoor

The chief judicial magistrate’s (CJM) court in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday filed a case against Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on a complaint filed by senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor who is also the MP from Thiruvananthapuram. Read more

Govt monitoring farm credit given by banks: Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the Centre is keeping an eye on farm credit released by banks in rural areas and added that she expected to meet the increased target of Rs 15 lakh crore for the next financial year. Read more

Deadline to link PAN card and Aadhar is closing in: 5 things you need to know

The deadline for linking your PAN card to your Aadhar card was extended by the Income Tax department to March 31. This is the eighth time the deadline has been extended and it is closing in, you have a little more than a month to get this done. Read more

Karnataka man compared to Usain Bolt impresses Anand Mahindra, Kiren Rijiju, Shashi Tharoor, and more. Watch

A construction worker from Karnataka is the latest topic of Twitter chatter as he is now being compared to the Olympic gold medallist sprinter Usain Bolt. Srinivasa Gowda has left many impressed, including business tycoon Anand Mahindra and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju. Read more

‘Great, but...’: Vijay Mallya has a message for RCB after IPL franchise releases new logo

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Friday announced a change in their logo ahead of the much-awaited 13th season of the cash lucrative T20 league. Read more

Lisa Haydon welcomes second baby boy, thanks her Valentine for ‘building family’ with her. See pic

Actor Lisa Haydon and husband Dino Lalvani have welcomed their second child. Lisa announced the birth of a baby boy on Instagram along with a picture of the little one with her elder son Zack. Read more