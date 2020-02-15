Karnataka man compared to Usain Bolt impresses Anand Mahindra, Kiren Rijiju, Shashi Tharoor, and more. Watch

it-s-viral

A construction worker from Karnataka is the latest topic of Twitter chatter as he is now being compared to the Olympic gold medallist sprinter Usain Bolt. Srinivasa Gowda has left many impressed, including business tycoon Anand Mahindra and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju.

Gowda came to limelight after a video of him running made its way online. People claimed that he ran a distance of 100 meters in just 9.55 seconds. Eventually, many pointed that apparently Gowda’s timing is faster than international athlete Usain Bolt, who currently holds the world record in the 100-metre race at 9.58 seconds.

The incident took place during the traditional ‘Kambala’ or buffalo race in Karnataka. Several people shared the video of the race on varied social media platforms. In the video, shared by a YouTube user, Gowda competes with other participants. While managing two buffaloes, he runs through a muddy field and emerges victorious.

“Just one look at his physique and you know this man is capable of extraordinary athletic feats,” tweeted Anand Mahindra. “Now either Kiren Rijiju provides him training as a 100m sprinter or we get Kambala to become an Olympic event. Either way, we want a gold medal for Srinivasa,” he added.

Soon after Mahindra dropped the post, Rijiju replied and wrote “I’ll call Karnataka’s Srinivasa Gowda for trials by top SAI Coaches.” The minister then added, “lack of knowledge in masses about the standards of Olympics especially in athletics where ultimate human strength and endurance are surpassed.” Further adding, he will ensure that no talents in India are left untested.

I'll call Karnataka's Srinivasa Gowda for trials by top SAI Coaches. There's lack of knowledge in masses about the standards of Olympics especially in athletics where ultimate human strength & endurance are surpassed. I'll ensure that no talents in India is left out untested. https://t.co/ohCLQ1YNK0 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 15, 2020

MP Shashi Tharoor too took to Twitter to post about Srinivasa Gowda who is now being compared to Usain Bolt. “Faster Than Usain Bolt? Karnataka Man Running With Buffaloes Covers 100 Metres in Just 9.55 Seconds. I urge the Athletics Association of India to take this man under their wing & make an Olympic champion of him. Wonder how many hidden talents we have!” he wrote.

Both Anand Mahindra and Kiren Rijiju’s posts received tons of comments. People couldn’t stop appreciating the man’s talent. A few, however, argued that it’s the buffaloes that are helping him to run fast.

Srinivasa Gowda’s humble reply won people over. ( Twitter/ANI )

“It’s very positive sign, that our sports minister reacts to sports scouting so spontaneously,” wrote a Twitter user. “He had broken the world record that too in muddy soil, he can win gold in Olympics for sure,” commented another. “Sir; please get him a wild card entry in Olympics. We have so much unnoticed, unrecognized talent in this country, all put together will turn us into a sporting super power,” wrote a third.

“No disrespect but they are running with bulls, so some force is pulling them. So, the complete mechanics changes. No one is talking that,” disagreed a fourth.

New Agency ANI also interviewed Srinivasa Gowda about the new-found fame and his humble reply won people’s hearts. “People are comparing me to Usain Bolt. He is a world champion, I am only running in a slushy paddy field,” said Gowda. Here’s how Twitter reacted to his reply:

