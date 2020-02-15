e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 15, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Kerala court slaps case on R S Prasad for libel against Shashi Tharoor

Kerala court slaps case on R S Prasad for libel against Shashi Tharoor

Shashi Tharoor had earlier sent a legal notice to Prasad seeking an unconditional apology for calling him a “murder accused.”

india Updated: Feb 15, 2020 14:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had described Congress MP Shahshi Tharoor as a “murder accused” at a press conference in October 2018.
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had described Congress MP Shahshi Tharoor as a “murder accused” at a press conference in October 2018.(HT PHOTO)
         

The chief judicial magistrate’s (CJM) court in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday filed a case against Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on a complaint filed by senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor who is also the MP from Thiruvananthapuram.

Tharoor had earlier sent a legal notice to Prasad seeking an unconditional apology for calling him a “murder accused.” But Prasad had rejected it and asked Tharoor to first apologize for calling Prime Minister Modi “a scorpion sitting on a Shiv Linga.” Later, Tharoor had filed a criminal defamation suit against him in the CJM court for allegedly making derogatory remarks in connection with his wife, Sunanda Pushkar’s death.

Prasad made the comment at a press conference in October 2018 in Delhi. In the conference he allegedly said, “Shashi Tharoor who is accused in a murder case has no right to make this comment against the PM.” Though the minister had not specified what murder case he was referring to, the reference was clear. Tharoor’s wife Sunanda Pushkar died mysteriously in a luxury hotel in New Delhi in 2014. The Delhi Police which is investigating the case had charged Tharoor with cruelty and abetment to suicide.

In his complaint, Tharoor had stated that the probe into the Sunanda Pushkar case had been completed and the Delhi Police had filed a final report before the Additional Metropolitan Magistrate court, in which he was charge sheeted under Sections 308 and 498 A of the Indian Penal Code.

“The final report does not state that the death of the deceased was a murder”, Tharoor had said. The Congress MP who appeared in the court on being summoned, was granted bail.

tags
top news
Priorities, tasks on menu during Arvind Kejriwal’s dinner for ministers
Priorities, tasks on menu during Arvind Kejriwal’s dinner for ministers
‘Grave consequences’: Sena after US removes India from developing countries’ list
‘Grave consequences’: Sena after US removes India from developing countries’ list
‘We’re honouring them’: Sisodia on criticism over oath-taking invitation to teachers
‘We’re honouring them’: Sisodia on criticism over oath-taking invitation to teachers
‘Don’t interfere’: India to Turkish Prez Erdogan after Kashmir comment
‘Don’t interfere’: India to Turkish Prez Erdogan after Kashmir comment
Motorola Razr first look: It’s coming to India soon
Motorola Razr first look: It’s coming to India soon
Man proposes to partner on V-day inside newly inaugurated Kolkata metro
Man proposes to partner on V-day inside newly inaugurated Kolkata metro
‘He’s street-smart’: Akhtar names India player who should never be dropped
‘He’s street-smart’: Akhtar names India player who should never be dropped
Impact of domestic cricket surfaces after Pujara stands tall on green pitch
Impact of domestic cricket surfaces after Pujara stands tall on green pitch
trending topics
Pulwama AttackLove Aaj Kal Movie ReviewIndia vs New ZealandBalakot StrikesOmar AbdullahValentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

don't miss

latest news

india news