PM Modi wishes CBSE ‘exam warriors’, asks them to be happy

Updated: Feb 15, 2020 16:20 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday tweeted his wishes and advice to thousands of students who appeared for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations which are being held by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

The Prime Minister asked the students to write the CBSE board exams in a “happy and stress-free manner”.

“As the CBSE Class X and XII exams commence today, best wishes to all young Exam Warriors, their parents and teachers. I urge my young friends to appear for the exams in a happy and stress-free manner,” Modi tweeted.

Modi had addressed at least 2000 students ahead of the board exams in January during the third edition of the “Pariksha Pe Charcha” programme at Delhi’s Talkatora Stadium.

He had said they should have a “technology-free” room in their homes, choose extra-curricular activities on the basis of their interest and realise that exams are not everything.

The Prime Minister had also told them not to get demotivated by temporary setbacks.

Modi, who used examples from cricket, the Chandrayaan 2 mission and his own experiences, spoke on a range of issues, including exam stress and time management.

He also had a bit of advice for parents as well.

“Parents should take time out to find out what their children want to do instead of pushing them into activities that are considered glamorous which they can discuss in their conversations with their friends,” he had said.

“What is not good is when the passion of children becomes fashion statements for parents. Extra-curricular activities needn’t be glamour driven. Let each child pursue what he or she likes,” the Prime Minister had said.

There are 18,89,878 students who will take the CBSE Class 10 board exam and 12,06,000 who will appear for the CBSE Class 12 board exams this year.

Out of these, there are 788,195 girls, 11,01,664 boys and 19 transgender students in Class 10 while there are 522,819 girls, 684,068 boys and six transgender students in Class 12.

There are 23,844 candidates in Class 10 and 16,103 in Class 12 who will be appearing from foreign schools.

The Class 10 CBSE board exams will end on March 20 and Class 12 CBSE board exams will conclude on March 30.