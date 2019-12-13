News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 PM| Protest rallies in Bengal against citizenship act, says Mamata Banerjee and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 16:55 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at 5 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Protest rallies in Bengal against citizenship act, says Mamata Banerjee

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee reiterated on Friday the new citizenship act will not be implemented in West Bengal as she announced a series of protests across the state. The ruling party in West Bengal has vehemently opposed the “unconstitutional” bill in both the Houses of Parliament. One of its lawmakers, Abhishek Banerjee, had said in the Lok Sabha that his party “will fight till the last drop of blood but won’t allow NRC” in the state. Read more here.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath seeks Rs 11, stone from each family for construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya

UP CM Adityanath, who was addressing a rally in Bagodar seeking votes for BJP candidate Nagendra Mahto, said the 500-year-old dispute was solved by the efforts made by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Very soon a grand Ram temple will be built in Ayodhya. Every family should contribute Rs 11 and a stone for the Ram temple,” Adityanath said amid slogan of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in the crowd. Read more here.

Leopard strays into Jaipur’s residential area, caught after 20 hours

Two personnel of the forest department were injured on Friday during a nearly 20-hour attempt to trap a leopard, which had strayed into a residential area in Rajasthan’s Jaipur on Thursday. The forest department’s team managed to tranquillise the big cat on the terrace of a house on Friday afternoon after it attacked forester Gaurav Rathi and guard Raj Kishore. Read more here.

Steven Gerrard signs new deal at Rangers until 2024

Steven Gerrard has signed a contract extension at Scottish Premiership giants Rangers that will keep him at Ibrox until 2024. The former Liverpool and England player, appointed in May 2018, led the club to a runners-up spot in the league in his first season. Read more here. .

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla wants Paras to take care of Shehnaaz Gill, Twitter showers love on ‘Sidnaaz’

When Paras Chhabra was asked to get ready to enter the Bigg Boss 13 house and exit the secret room, Sidharth Shukla asked him to warn Shehnaaz Gill about Rashami Desai. He added that Shehnaaz needed the protection of someone ensuring that people don’t use her. While he said it in a causal tone, his concern for Shehnaaz was evident. Read more here.