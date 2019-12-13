UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath seeks Rs 11, stone from each family for construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya

india

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 16:41 IST

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday sought contribution of Rs 11 and a stone from each family for construction of grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya during an election rally in Jharkhand.

Adityanath, who was addressing a rally in Bagodar seeking votes for BJP candidate Nagendra Mahto, said the 500-year-old dispute was solved by the efforts made by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Congress, RJD, CPI-ML and some other parties did not want solution of the prolonged dispute, he said.

“Very soon a grand Ram temple will be built in Ayodhya. Every family should contribute Rs 11 and a stone for the Ram temple,” Adityanath said amid slogan of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in the crowd.

Appealing the voters to exercise their franchise in favour of BJP candidates in Jharkhand elections, the UP chief minister said, “I come from the state which gave Lord Rama and his system of governance was called Ramrajya, a system where polices are made keeping in mind the village, poor, youth, women and every section of the society without creating any differences. The same work is being done by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

Making scathing attack on Congress on the citizenship law, Adityanath said when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were trying to give citizenship to the minorities such as Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Christians and Parsis, who were tortured and forced to leave Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan and leading a lives of refugees, then parties like Congress, RJD, CPI-ML were protesting against it. “Congress speaks the language of Pakistan,” he said.

Attacking on the alliance, a group of three parties - Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) - Adityanath said they want power anyhow for not serving poor, youth, women and other people of the society but to serve their families.

They misused the power to instigate terrorism and extremism, he said. “When a Maoist activity takes place, it cause damage. Ironically, the policies of Congress, RJD, JMM and CPI-ML have been encouraging destructing plans of extremists,” Adityanath said.

In other rallies at Bengabad and Madhupur, Adityanath said revocation of the special status bestowed upon the Jammu & Kashmir under Article 370 strengthened the path of Modi’s ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ (One India, Great India) mission.

“Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar had warned the then Congress government that the Article 370 will give birth to terrorism and his words came true later. The article caused many damage to Jammu and Kashmir. Abrogation of Article 370 will help the state to progress rapidly,” he said.