News updates from Hindustan Times at 5pm: Monsoon withdrawal to begin from Oct 6, says IMD and other news updates

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 5PM. Know all the latest news and updates from Hindustan Times.

Monsoon likely to begin withdrawal from some parts of NW India from Oct 6: IMD

Monsoon is likely to begin withdrawal from some parts of northwest India from October 6, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). The normal date for the commencement of monsoon withdrawal is September 17. Last year, the monsoon started withdrawing from western parts of northwest India on September 28. Read more

Amarinder Singh removes Congress from Twitter bio, all eyes on Captain's next move

Amarinder Singh on Thursday changed his Twitter bio hours after he announced his decision that he will quit the party. His present Twitter bio says Amarinder Singh is an Army veteran, the former chief minister of Punjab who is continuing to serve the state. Read more

Twitter explodes after Ashwin hits back at critics, asks Morgan, Southee not to take 'moral high grounds'

Twitter exploded after Ravichandran Ashwin posted a series of Tweets to hit back at the critics bringing ‘spirit of cricket’ argument to frame him as 'wrong' in the heated argument took place between the Delhi Capitals spinner and Kolkata Knight Riders players Eoin Morgan and Tim Southee. On Tuesday in Sharjah, Ashwin first exchanged words with Southee after the New Zealand appeared to have said something to the off-spinner after dismissing him in the last over of the DC innings. Read more

How to get pregnant with PCOS: Tips by gynaecologist

Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), is a hormonal condition affecting close to 5 million women in India and is one of the most common causes of infertility in women. However, the condition can be managed by making some lifestyle changes like good diet and exercise, while some may also require certain medications. Dr. Madhuri Roy, Gynaecologist & IVF Consultant, founder, and managing director of Conceive IVF, Pune Lifestyle and Fertility Treatment Options for PCOS suggests some tips for the women suffering from PCOS. Read more

WhatsApp blocked! Your phone to stop working on app; check list, how to solution

It is official. WhatsApp blocked is a message that will soon hit many people with these phones. The list of phones includes iPhones too. If you add up the numbers, these phones have sold in the range of tens of millions and that is how many people may be affected. So, even though WhatsApp may have overtaken all of its rival mobile messaging apps, including Facebook Messenger, and boasts over two billion active monthly users, it has indicated its unwillingness to help out certain users with these phones. Read more

Noticing Samantha Akkineni's absence at Naga Chaitanya's success bash, fans cry in comments: 'They are getting divorce'

Actor Naga Chaitanya on Thursday took to Instagram to post a group picture from the recent success bash for his film, Love Story. But curious fans wanted to know why his wife Samantha Akkineni wasn't present at the party. Read more

Nitin Gadkari on how an NRI family inspired him to reduce Delhi's pollution

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari shared his plans to reduce Delhi’s pollution by developing efficient road networks and reducing the dependency on Petrol-Diesel. Gadkari revealed how an NRI family inspired him to work on reducing the capital’s pollution during one of his visits to London. Watch more