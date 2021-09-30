Amarinder Singh removes Congress from Twitter bio, all eyes on Captain's next move

Amarinder Singh on Thursday changed his Twitter bio hours after he announced his decision that he will quit the party. His present Twitter bio says Amarinder Singh is an Army veteran, the former chief minister of Punjab who is continuing to serve the state.

Days after his acrimonious exit from the CM post of Punjab, Amarinder Singh on Thursday announced that he will be quitting the Congress. While the announcement came during an exclusive interview of NDTV, Captain's office letter issued a statement confirming that Amarinder Singh will be exiting from the party. However, Amarinder Singh will not be joining the BJP, his office said keeping the guessing game on. On the question of whether he will float a new party ahead of the election, Amarinder Singh said people will get to know eventually.

Amarinder Singh says he will leave Congress but won't join BJP

For the first time after resigning from the post of the chief minister, Amarinder Singh spoke about leaving the party. Earlier, he spoke about how humiliated he felt by the lack of trust of the high command in him. He also spoke about his plan to oppose Navjot Singh Sidhu as the chief minister candidate.

Amid speculation of Amarinder Singh's next political move, he met Union home minister Amit Shah at the latter's residence in New Delhi on Wednesday. Following the meeting, Amarinder Singh said he urged Amit Shah to repeal the three farm laws and bring an end to the stalemate situation.

A day later, Captain put all speculations to rest as he said that he will not be joining the BJP. The Captain will neither be continuing in the Congress, he clarified, though he is yet to resign from the party. Amarinder Singh said he is not one of those who take decisions in a split second as he needs to weigh the pros and cons, but his exit from the Congress is only a matter of time now as the decision has been taken. Now that the Captain has also dropped Congress from his Twitter bio, it is being speculated that he will resign from the party soon.