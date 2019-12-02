e-paper
News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 am: 80% quota in private jobs for locals, says Maharashtra governor and all the latest news at this hour

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

india Updated: Dec 02, 2019 09:06 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
CM Uddhav Thackeray with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Vidhan bhavan in Mumbai(Anshuman Poyrekar/ HT Photo)
         

80% quota in private jobs for ‘sons of the soil’, says Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday said the new state government will enact a law to ensure 80% reservation in private sector jobs for “sons of the soil”. The Governor also said the state government would provide reports to project its current financial status and work towards improving the fiscal health. Read more.

‘Accused showed no mercy, put liquor in Hyderabad vet’s mouth while raping her’: Cops

The four accused, who gang-raped and murdered a 26-year-old Hyderabad veterinarian, forcibly poured liquor in the victim’s mouth while sexually assaulting her, said a police report. They showed no mercy when the victim kept crying for help, said the report. Read more.

RBI likely to cut interest rates for 6th time after growth dips to 6-year low

The deepening economic slowdown gives the central bank more reason to cut interest rates this week, adding to the fiscal stimulus already in the works. The Reserve Bank of India will deliver its rate decision on Dec. 5, days after a report showed growth collapsed to 4.5% in the July-September quarter, the first time it’s been below 5% since 2013. Read more.

White House will not take part in impeachment hearing, says Donald Trump’s attorney

US President Donald Trump’s attorney has said that the White House will not participate in congressional hearings set for Wednesday that will consider passing impeachment articles against the president. Read more.

Want to win gold again at Tokyo Olympics: Carolina Marin

Spaniard Carolina Marin, having now recovered from an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) rupture in her right knee, is aiming for yet another gold medal at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. A three-time world champion and winner of 29 titles, Marin has been blighted by injuries in recent years. It has seen the former world No. 1 slide down the world rankings to 18. Read more.

Karan Johar on Dostana 2: ‘You will see that the representation is accurate, non-caricaturish and on point’

Filmmaker Karan Johar has said there has been an evolution in depiction of sexuality in Bollywood and his forthcoming film, Dostana 2 will treat it with utmost sensitivity. The film is a sequel to 2008’s Dostana, that chronicled the story of two men who pretend to be gay to share an apartment with a girl with whom they eventually fall in love. Read more.

3 ways to deal with a possessive partner

Is your relationship becoming toxic because of your possessive and jealous partner? Talking about your partner’s possessive behaviour to him and more ways to deal with it. Read more.

