Monday, Dec 02, 2019

3 ways to deal with a possessive partner

Is your relationship becoming toxic because of your possessive and jealous partner? So before you call it quits, here are three ways to deal with it.

sex-and-relationships Updated: Dec 02, 2019 08:10 IST
Akshay Kaushal
Akshay Kaushal
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Is your relationship becoming toxic because of your possessive and jealous partner?(Unsplash)
Is your relationship becoming toxic because of your possessive and jealous partner?(Unsplash)
         

Is your relationship becoming toxic because of your possessive and jealous partner? Possessiveness in a relationship can ruin it up for you. So before you call it quits, here are three ways to deal with this before putting the last nail in the coffin.

Talk it out

Talking about your partner’s possessive behaviour to him or her is certainly not an easy task. But for the sake of your relationship, you will have to make things clear to your partner. You will have to convince your partner that his or her controlling nature is making the relationship very toxic and you need some breathing space. You guys should sit together and discuss about this issue with calmness and ease without anger coming into the picture.

ALSO READ: Do you know the ‘secret’ to a healthy relationship?

Shower your love every now and then

There is no harm in conveying your partner about how much you feel for him or her. Giving a hug when you notice the possessive behaviour in your partner does help. Hug is comforting and gives one a sense of belongingness which words might fail to express.

ALSO READ: 3 ways to deal with the fear of abandonment in a relationship

Try to involve your partner with your friends

Most insecurities among partners stems from their friends. Therefore try to make your partner meet and chill with all your friends whenever possible. This will take away the fear from the mind and those unwanted insecurities can be avoided.

With inputs from Jai Madan and Pulkit Sharma

