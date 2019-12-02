e-paper
New govt will ensure 80% quota in pvt jobs for locals, says Maharashtra Governor

cities Updated: Dec 02, 2019 00:04 IST
Swapnil Rawal
Swapnil Rawal
Hindustantimes
         

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday said the new state government will enact a law to ensure 80% reservation in private sector jobs for “sons of the soil”. During his joint address to the Maharashtra legislature in Vidhan Bhavan on Sunday evening, the Governor also said that the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government will soon provide a “factual report” on the state’s fiscal health.

“Growing unemployment is a prime concern of this government. We shall enact a law to ensure 80% reservation in private sector jobs for the sons of the soil,” the Governor said, adding the state is concerned about the rising unemployment and the “resultant restlessness among the youth”. The government will fill vacant posts in the state administration, he said. Providing reservations in jobs was a part of the common minimum programme (CMP) finalised by the Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress combine. The Governor said the state will be taking “effective” steps to provide ₹-10 meals, an objective stated in the CMP.

The Governor said the state government would provide reports to project its current financial status and work towards improving the fiscal health. “My government is committed to improve the fiscal health and the financial discipline of the state,” Koshyari said.

He added that the government will formulate a One Rupee clinic scheme at the taluka level for psychological tests that the common man can’t afford; establish “super speciality hospitals” and medical colleges in a phase-wise manner in all districts; and introduce health insurance schemes.

The state government will provide free college and higher education to girls belonging to economically weaker families as education has “become costlier”, the Governor said.

