‘Accused showed no mercy, put liquor in Hyderabad vet’s mouth while raping her’: Cops

The police said the accused had noted the victim parking her vehicle at 6 p.m. and while consuming liquor hatched a plan to commit the crime. They deflated the rear tyre of the Scooty to trap the victim when she returned later to take back her vehicle.

india Updated: Dec 02, 2019 08:17 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The police revealed that the perpetrators of the horrendous crime raped the victim one by one between 9.30 p.m. and 10.20 p.m.
The four accused, who gang-raped and murdered a 26-year-old Hyderabad veterinarian, forcibly poured liquor in the victim’s mouth while sexually assaulting her, news agency IANS reported quoting a police document. The accused, after committing the crime, took the unconscious victim to a truck cabin where they raped her again before heading towards Shadnagar town on the outskirts of Hyderabad, said the report.

According to the police report, they showed no mercy when the victim kept crying for help.

The charred body of the veterinarian was found under a culvert on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Thursday morning.

The Hyderabad gang rape and murder sparked nationwide outrage with hundreds protesting on Saturday outside Shadnagar police station demanding justice for the victim.

The Cyberabad police suspended 3 officers, including a sub-inspector, on Saturday for “dereliction of duty”. They were suspended after an inquiry found they delayed filing an FIR relating to the missing woman on the intervening night of November 27 and 28, said a statement from the Cyberabad commissioner’s office.

Two senior officers investigating the case said that the testimonies by a petrol pump attendant and a tyre mechanic provided crucial leads which helped trace the accused. The attendant said around 12.30 am on Thursday, two men on a red-coloured scooty approached him for petrol.

The make of the two-wheeler given by the attendant matched the one owned by the victim, said the first officer quoted above.

The tyre mechanic who worked near the toll plaza told police that two men on Wednesday night filled air in a red two-wheeler. The details were identical to the victim’s scooty and description by the attendant.

The victim was raped by the accused one by one between 9.30 pm and 10.20 pm, according to the police report. The investigations revealed that the victim died of asphyxiation as the accused had held her mouth and nose tightly.

The accused were remanded to 14-day judicial custody on Saturday.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao directed officials on Sunday to ensure that the accused are tried in a fast track court.

