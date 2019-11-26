News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 am: Activist Trupti Desai on her way to Sabarimala, plans to move court if entry is blocked and all the latest news

india

Nov 26, 2019

Activist Trupti Desai on her way to Sabarimala, plans to move court if entry is blocked’

Women’s rights activist Trupti Desai on Tuesday started for the Sabarimala temple in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district as protesters planned to block her entry to the hilltop shrine. Trupti Desai arrived in Kochi airport in the morning and left for the Sabarimala temple by road. She was accompanied by Bindu Ammini, one of the two women who first made it to the temple last year.

Opposition relies on SC’s 5 orders to set Maharashtra trust vote deadline at 24 hours

While the Devendra Fadnavis-led government in Maharashtra has been given two weeks to prove its majority on the floor of the house, the Shiv Sena-led Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) alliance is relying on five judgments delivered in the last two decades by the Supreme Court to secure an order for a floor test within 24 hours in the Maharashtra assembly.

‘Don’t want to get between India-China power struggle’: Sri Lanka president

Sri Lanka will work with India and it won’t do anything that will harm its interests, newly elected President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has said ahead of his visit to New Delhi later this week.

How Opposition parties in Maharashtra put on the ‘We are 162’ show

A day before the Supreme Court is expected to give its verdict on the political turmoil over government formation in Maharashtra, the three-party coalition, comprising Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress, put up a grand show, ‘We are 162’, bringing 162 MLAs together on Monday evening.

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli defends Thalaivi first look after meme fest: ‘Anyone with eyes can see the brilliance’

Actor Kangana Ranaut’s sister and spokesperson Rangoli Chandel has slammed critics who’ve been ridiculing Kangana’s first look as the late J Jayalalithaa, whom she will play in an upcoming biopic titled Thalaivi. The first look teaser of the film was released online over the weekend, attracting widespread criticism for Kangana’s appearance.

Sourav Ganguly gets trolled by daughter Sana, banter wins internet

The Day-Night Test between India and Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata was a momentous affair for BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. The former India skipper turned the match into a huge spectacle and the organisation earned praises from experts and fans alike. After India won the match by an innings and 46 runs, Ganguly took to Instagram to post a picture of himself during the post-match prize distribution ceremony.

This is what happened when clowns took over the Delhi Metro

A few weeks ago, a bunch of clowns boarded the Delhi metro. Now before you jump to conclusions such as Batman’s nemesis Joker taking over a public transportation system, let us clarify that these clowns are of the therapeutic kind.

