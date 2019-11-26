e-paper
Activist Trupti Desai on her way to Sabarimala, plans to move court if entry is blocked’

india Updated: Nov 26, 2019 07:53 IST
Ramesh Babu
Ramesh Babu
Hindustan Times, Pathanamthitta (Kerala)
Desai, who arrived in the Kochi airport early morning today, was accompanied by Bindu Ammini, one of the two women who for the first time made it to the temple last year.
Women’s rights activist and Bhumata Brigade leader Trupti Desai who was on her way to Kerala’s Sabarimala on Tuesday said she will move court with a contempt plea if her entry to the Lord Ayyappa temple was blocked

“Today is Constitution day. If anyone blocks us, we will move court with a contempt plea. I already sent a communique to the state CM and DGP regarding my trip. It is their duty to provide protection to us,” said the women’s rights activist.

The Supreme Court had lifted the traditional ban on entry of women to Sabarimala last year. However, it has recently decided to refer review pleas against its judgement to a larger bench following which the state government adopted a cautious approach and made it clear Sabarimala was not a place for activism.

Travancore Devaswom Board President N Vasu said that he wasn’t aware of Desai’s trip. “Let the police and government decide it. We still feel that there is some lack of clarity in the last verdict,” he said. The Travancore Devaswom Board handles the administration of the hill shrine.

India News